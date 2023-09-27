Here is what Utah will be wearing against Oregon State on Friday

Utah football will be incorporating a large portion of black in its uniform combo this week.

On Wednesday, the Utes’ social media team shared what the program will wear when it plays at Oregon State on Friday night.

Utah will wear a black helmet for the first time this season — the Utes will combine their black helmet with the drum and feather logo with a white jersey and black pants against the Beavers.

This will be the first time Utah has donned a black helmet since the Utes did so for three straight weeks last season.

It’s the first time this particular uniform combo has been worn by Utah since the Utes lost at UCLA on Oct. 8, 2022.

In back-to-back games following that loss to the Bruins, Utah wore a black, custom-painted helmet with the 22 Forever logo on the back and hand-painted drawings of fallen teammates Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan on the sides.

On Tuesday, Oregon State revealed it will wear all-orange against the Utes — from helmet to jersey to pants.

orange lids are back 🔥🥵 pic.twitter.com/zLGLkG9dfV — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 27, 2023

Utah will face Oregon State on Friday night at 7 p.m. MDT at Reser Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1.