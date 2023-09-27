Kyle Van Noy is back on an NFL roster. How he fits in with the Baltimore Ravens

After not being on a Week 1 roster for the first time in his NFL career, Kyle Van Noy finally has an NFL home.

The Baltimore Ravens signed the veteran linebacker to their practice squad on Wednesday, ending months of uncertainty in free agency for edge rusher.

Van Noy became an unrestricted free agent in March and visited Baltimore back in July, but didn’t sign a deal at that time.

Now, with Baltimore dealing with a variety of injuries at outside linebacker, the Ravens are turning to the 32-year-old Van Noy, who was reportedly at practice Wednesday, for some help.

Why the Baltimore Ravens need help at outside linebacker

Injuries have left the Ravens short-handed at outside linebacker.

Starter Odafe Oweh missed Baltimore’s loss to Indianapolis last Sunday, while David Ojabo left after a handful of snaps — both are dealing with ankle injuries.

Additionally, Tyus Bowser has been on the non-football injury list with a knee issue since the start of training camp and isn’t able to return until Week 5 at the earliest, per the team, while rookie Malik Hamm is on injured reserve. He isn’t eligible to return until next week.

How Kyle Van Noy fits with the Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy, a two-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots, is in his 10th season in the NFL, though this is the fourth straight year he will be on a different team from the previous season.

As a practice squad member, Van Noy can be called up to the active roster three times for games before needing to be signed full-time to the active roster.

“I have always liked Kyle Van Noy as a player,” Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. “He’s just a ferocious player, smart, tough. I know he’s in shape and ready to go. If needed, he’ll be out there helping us.”

Van Noy, who played last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, has 470 career tackles and has been disruptive as a pass rusher over the past several years — he has had at least five sacks the past four seasons, all while playing for four different teams.

Van Noy has 33.5 career sacks, with the majority of those coming in the past six years, averaging out to 5.5 sacks per year.

Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith said he has “a lot of respect” for Van Noy, the leadership and knowledge that he brings to the field and how the former BYU linebacker approaches the game.

“When a guy comes in like that, a well-seasoned veteran, been in a lot of different schemes, he knows exactly what is expected of him, and I’m just excited to welcome him to the team,” Smith told reporters. “I think he’s going to be a great addition for us.”