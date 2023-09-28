How to save at Best Buy in October

Holiday shoppers don’t have to wait until Black Friday to save at Best Buy this year.

The tech retailer is offering deals throughout the month of October to kick off the holiday shopping season with deals starting Sunday, Oct. 1.

What sales will Best Buy have in October?

The company will also have exclusive sales for Samsung on Oct. 6-8 and Microsoft on Oct. 13-15. Customers who spend $1,000 on Samsung products, including appliances, during the Samsung sale days will receive a $100 reward to use between Oct. 24 and Nov. 16.

As part of the Microsoft sale days, Best Buy will have offers on Xbox and Microsoft products, including laptops.

Best Buy will compete directly with Amazon by running a 48-hour sale on Oct. 10-11 — the same days as Prime Days — with “hundreds of deals on some of the best tech,” according to Best Buy.

For customers looking for the perfect for the gamer in their life, Best Buy will have deals on video games, gaming hardware and gaming accessories on Oct. 20-22.

What are the best deals for Best Buy members?

Best Buy is making October “Member Exclusive Month” and will offer exclusive daily deals for customers with a “My Best Buy Plus” or “My Best Buy Total” membership.

If members spend $500 in October, they’ll receive a $50 gift card in December. Members will also have early access to the company’s Black Friday deals on Oct. 27-29.

Customers with the basic free “My Best Buy” membership will be excluded from those exclusive deals but will have access to other sales throughout the month.

How to open a Best Buy membership

You can sign up for a Best Buy Plus or Best Buy Total membership on Best Buy’s website.

“My Best Buy Plus” memberships cost $49.99 a year and have the following benefits, according to Best Buy:



Access to member-only prices and sales.

Free two-day shipping.

A 60-day return window.

“My Best Buy Total” memberships cost $179.99 a year and includes the same benefits as Plus memberships. Total memberships have the following benefits, according to Best Buy:

