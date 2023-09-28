What is Disease X? How scientists are trying to avoid the next pandemic

In November 2022, the World Health Organization assembled a team to research, analyze and determine which pathogens could lead to the next pandemic.

The list the team came up with includes:



Ebola virus and Marburg virus disease.

COVID-19.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

Lassa fever.

Nipah and henipaviral diseases.

Rift Valley fever.

Zika.

An unknown pathogen that scientists refer to as “Disease X.”

What is Disease X?

Disease X is another way to describe a pathogen that’s “currently unknown to cause human disease” — whether it’s a bacterium, virus or something else, per WHO.

“Disease X represents the knowledge that a serious international epidemic could be caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease,” WHO said.

COVID-19 was a Disease X before it became highly infectious at the end of 2019, per The Washington Post.

Dr. Richard Hatchett, who is the chief executive of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Initiative, told The Telegraph that even though it sounds like “science fiction ... Disease X is something we must prepare for.”

CEPI is one organization focused on the possibility of a Disease X. It works to accelerate vaccine development.

“We know that future outbreaks of Disease X are inevitable,” Tom Mooney, CEPI’s senior communications and advocacy manager, wrote for his organization’s website.

How could Disease X contribute to another pandemic?

An article published in Cambridge University Press noted that some scientists expect the pathogen X that causes Disease X will be zoonotic, meaning it will be transmitted from animals to humans. Others believe it will come from an RNA virus.

“There is a dire need to seriously fund the surveillance of, research into and treatment of emerging potential pandemic agents that could cause Disease X,” the authors of the article wrote. “Despite the grim situation, steps can be taken to stop Disease X and to reduce the spread and damage of Disease X by properly and preemptively preparing for it.”

What’s next for Disease X and how are scientists preparing for future pandemics?

When WHO scientists started researching probable pathogens, a major goal was “to guide global investment, research and development, especially in vaccines, tests and treatments,” per WHO’s press release. The point was to get ahead of the game and already be well into developing cures or treatments before the pathogen became widespread.

Per The Washington Post, efforts are underway across the world to prepare for the next pandemic. These efforts include:

