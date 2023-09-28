Can’t get enough of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Watch these 5 football love stories

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has taken over the internet and America’s hearts.

Kelce has said that he will keep the details of their relationship private going forward, and Swift has yet to comment. How are we supposed to satisfy our hunger for news about America’s newest favorite couple?

With their love story sounding like it could be the plot of a romantic comedy, why not watch a football rom-com while you wait for the latest update in their relationship?

Here are five football love stories to watch:

1. ‘A Cinderella Story’ (2004)

In this modern retelling of the classic fairy tale, Sam (Hilary Duff), who works as a dishwasher at her stepmother’s diner and as her stepmother’s personal assistant, has been anonymously emailing a boy. The two agree to finally meet in person at their school’s Halloween dance.

When she shows up to the dance, Sam, who is wearing a mask, realizes she’s really been messaging Austin Ames (Chad Michael Murray), the most popular boy in her high school and the quarterback of the football team.

Before Austin can learn Sam’s identity, she leaves in a hurry. Will this Prince Charming find his Cinderella again?

Rating: PG for some language and innuendo.

Where to watch: Max, Amazon Prime.

2. ‘Love on the Sidelines’ (2015)

In this Hallmark movie, a struggling fashion designer, Laurel (Emily Kinney), becomes the personal assistant of a star football player, Danny (John Reardon), who is recovering from an injury. But there’s two problems: Laurel knows nothing about football and Danny has never had a female assistant and doesn’t want to have one now.

Because Danny is desperate for help, he tells Laurel she can be his assistant but only while he’s injured. As the two navigate their differences, sparks start to fly. When Danny is cleared to play, will he keep Laurel in his life?

For football fans, former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann plays Danny’s father.

Rating: TV-G.

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies Now, Rent on Amazon Prime.

3. ‘Snowcoming’ (2019)

In this Hallmark movie, Samantha (Lindy Booth) returns to her small town for her father’s retirement ceremony as he steps down as the local high school’s longtime football coach. Her high school sweetheart, Jake (Trevor Donovan), who happens to be an NFL quarterback, also comes home for the ceremony to honor his old coach. Will the two rekindle their love or will Jake’s career get in the way?

Theismann is also in this movie and plays Jake’s agent, but he isn’t the only former NFL player to star in “Snowcoming.” Former NFL running back Ed Marinaro plays Samantha’s father.

Rating: TV-G for some language.

Where to watch: Max, Amazon Prime.

4. ‘The Game Plan’ (2007)

OK, romance is a very small subplot in this film, but it’s still present in this movie the whole family will love.

Football star and bachelor Joe Kingman (Dwayne Johnson) has everything he’s ever wanted, except for an elusive championship win — and the daughter he never knew he had. Joe’s 8-year-old daughter, Peyton (Madison Pettis), suddenly shows up on his doorstep to stay with him while her mother is on a humanitarian trip in Africa.

Joe tries to be the father Peyton needs as the two try to navigate their differences. Romance comes into play when sparks start to fly between Joe and Peyton’s new ballet instructor (Roselyn Sanchez). Will Joe be an active part of Peyton’s life when her mom returns?

Rating: PG for mild thematic elements.

Where to watch: Disney+, rent from Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

5. ‘Leatherheads’ (2008)

Dodge Connolly (George Clooney), the captain of a 1920s football team, is trying to save professional football from collapse. He recruits college star and World War I hero Carter Rutherford (John Krasinski) to join his team and draw attention to the sport.

Journalist Lexie Littleton (Renée Zellweger) is suspicious of Carter and his story. She has been assigned to dig up dirt on him and to expose any secrets he might have. In the process, Lexie becomes close with both Carter and Dodge, forming a love triangle as the two football players compete for the journalist’s love.

Is Carter the war hero he claims to be, and who will win Lexie’s heart?

Rating: PG-13 for brief strong language.

Where to watch: Peacock, Rent from Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

