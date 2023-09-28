Beginners guide: Tips on how to cultivate your green thumb

There is something about having a greenhouse full of luscious shades of green with pops of red, orange and yellow from fruits and vegetables as a result of my own hard work that sounds so enticing I have to make it my reality someday.

What the Pinterest photos of beautiful greenhouses don't show you, however, is the hard work, knowledge and science behind simply keeping a plant alive.

Francie McGowan, a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County, said the idea that having a green thumb is a special gift some people possess is a myth.

“There is nothing magical or special about people who are known as green thumbs. Beautiful gardens are the result of solid research, trial-and-error, and years of experience. Anyone interested in gardening can develop a green thumb,” McGowan said.

Adding that, “The usual reason people have failures in the garden is because they put plants where they think they will look prettiest, rather than where they will thrive because of the proper light, soil conditions and water supply to nurture them.”

Maybe you’re not looking to create an extravagant greenhouse. Perhaps all you want is a small garden to grow your own herbs for cooking or simply a few potted plants to accent your kitchen counter. Whatever it may be, here are a few tips on how to keep your plants alive and flourishing.

Start basic

If you’re a beginner, it’s advisable to start with easy-to-care-for plants that are suited for your environment. If you’re not sure what plants would thrive in your area, the 2012 USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows gardeners what plants would thrive in their environment depending on temperature.

If you’re looking for an easy-to-manage house or office plant, Houseplant Central recommends these top five plants in their list of 25 to consider:



Spider plant. Norfolk Island pine. Inch plant. Snake plant. Chinese money plant.

Observe and experiment

Plants have a way of letting you know if they’re happy or not. Pay attention to changes in leaf color, texture, and growth patterns. Experiment with different watering routines, locations, and care techniques to see what works best.

If you spend as little as 10 minutes a day checking on your plants, “You’ll form an invaluable bond with everything that grows. And along the way, you might stop and pull a few weeds, spot a plant in need of water, realize that slugs or aphids are on the move, and so on,” per HGTV.

Like anything in your care, you have to be responsible for it to thrive. Develop a regular routine for checking and caring for your plants.

Invest in quality

Healthy soil is the foundation of successful plant growth. Learn about different soil types and how to amend your soil with compost, organic matter or other soil conditioners.

“A garden is a reflection of the quality of its soil. Gardens filled with beautiful soil have a vitality about them that we can almost feel,” landscape designer and author Jan Johnsen told Garden Design.

In addition to soil, having the right tools can make all the difference. Depending on what you are growing and whether it’s in a garden greenhouse or a few plants on your porch, the tools needed will vary. But it doesn’t need to break your bank account.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac shared a list of necessary gardening tools for your plants. Here are the top five:



Hand trowel. Hand fork. Long-handled shovel. Garden rake. Pruning shears.

Plants are diverse, and care requirements can vary widely. As you gain experience, try branching out to more challenging plants or gardening techniques.

Remember, every gardener, no matter how experienced, faces challenges. Embrace the journey, and with time, patience and experience, your green thumb will flourish.

