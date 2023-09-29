Brrr! Snow has already dusted the mountains. It’s time to winterize

Fall is here and the temperatures already seem a bit nippy early in the mornings.

It’s time to think about how to save as much as you can on your home heating bill. Suggestions include tuning up that furnace, making sure leaky exteriors are shored up and making sure the temperature is set correctly for your hot water heater.

While the Wasatch Front saw temperatures above 80 degrees this week, a cold front is heading in Sunday and high temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-to-high 50s by Monday and Tuesday with possible rain showers.

The temperature in Salt Lake City is expected to be in the mid-40s overnight by early next week. While certainly not freezing yet, it marks a change in the weather that will only continue to become cooler in the weeks ahead.

Snow already landed this fall in high mountainous areas, including Snow Basin Ski Resort on Sept. 21 and at Snowbird and the other Cottonwood canyons resorts — way back on Labor Day.

First snow of the season!! ❄️

A full month ahead of last year and two days before Fall officially starts… pic.twitter.com/nq3BWhoCBy — Snowbasin Resort (@SnowbasinResort) September 21, 2023

Jorgan Hofeling, spokeswoman for Dominion Energy in Salt Lake City, said the first step in preparing for winter is for people to have a home energy plan.

“We have home energy experts that will come out to your home and we will use all of these different tips and make a personalized recommendation for your home specifically, to give you the most bang for the buck, so to speak,” she said. “There are some general ones that people can hit. But no home is the same, right? Every home is different. And so that’s a really great way to do that if you’re just starting on your energy saving journey.”

The cost is $25.

She said the energy auditor will spend about an hour at your home and make recommendations, and you can also learn about eligible rebates.

“So it’s really a win overall, and it’s a nice way to just get a personalized recommendation. They will point out if you’ve got cracks here, or where you need insulation.”

Dominion Energy also has its Thermwise website that offers all types of information on how to save money and become more energy efficient. I personally enjoy the energy audit they send out that shows how our household is doing compared to our neighbors. Generally, I’m “good,” compared to others, but every once in a while I get a smile on my face when I hit the “great” rating.

In general, Hofeling said there are a few things people can do to winterize their home that only take a few simple steps.

Check your furnace. Have it tuned up and make sure it has a clean filter. The furnace is your No. 1 natural gas guzzler. “A furnace that is running efficiently is going to save you money in the long run. And then make sure that you just keep an eye on that temperature during the day. We do recommend that you set it between 65 and 70 during the winter,” she said.

Invest in a smart thermostat: “I’ve got kids, I’ve got a busy life and so one of the best things I ever did was to install a smart thermostat that will do it for me that if it doesn’t sense any motion, it’ll lower that temperature for you and can keep it between that range and we do have a rebate for a smart thermostat. So that’s a really great and fairly inexpensive way to really manage that and help save money, especially during the winter when you’re using your furnace quite a bit.

Look at how your house is arranged: Keep your air vents and heat registers clear. It’s a simple thing to overlook if a rug gets moved over a vent or furniture is inappropriately placed. Because heat rises, a good way to spread that heat around a common living area is with a ceiling fan.

Caulk can be your best friend: Leaky doors and windows compromise your home’s “envelope” so while you are heating your house, you are also heating that cold outside air that is coming in from improperly sealed windows and doors. “We lived in a home kind of in the Salt Lake area. And we had a door that didn’t fit very well. And so we made some changes and eliminated all those leaks and it was amazing what it did for our bill. Just that small change to put in that weather stripping or add some caulking to maybe a window that’s a little bit older or not super well fitted can make a world of difference. And now is a really good time to just go around and take stock of your home while there’s not snow on the ground.”