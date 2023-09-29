High school football roundup for Friday, Sept. 29 (Week 8)

Region 1

Two late fourth-quarter touchdowns pushed the Davis Darts over the Layton Lancers 31-21. Layton held a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter, which the Darts tied after Tradon Bessinger found Bode Sparrow for the equalizer touchdown. Owen Talbot ran into the end zone for the Darts with 4:33 left in the game for the win. Davis improves to 6-1 on the season.

The Weber Warriors narrowly defeated The Farmington Phoenix 30-27. Farmington managed some early offense, resulting in a 20-15 lead at halftime. The Weber defense kept the Phoenix offense in check in the second half, only giving up a single touchdown. The Warriors offense rallied in the second half of the game for a 27-20 lead early in the fourth quarter, which Farmington matched for a 27-27 tie. With a minute left Weber’s Alex Johnson nailed a 25-yard field goal for the win. The win evened out Weber’s record at 4-4.

Region 2

The Corner Canyon Chargers continued its season-long dominance with a convincing 49-7 victory over the Copper Hills Grizzlies. The Charger defense held Copper Hills to a single first-quarter touchdown, stopping any chance the Grizzlies had. Isaac Wilson led the Corner Canyon offense with four touchdown passes, with three of them finding Tate Kjar. Corner Canyon improves to 7-1 and remains undefeated against Utah high schools.

The Bingham Miners got their third win in a row following a 31-6 victory over the Riverton Silverwolves. The Miners offense struggled to score in the first half, resulting in a 7-6 lead at halftime. Bingham woke up in the second half, shutting out the Silverwolves and scoring 24 points of its own for the win. The Miners finally find themselves at a season record of 4-4 after starting the season 1-4.

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels beat the Herriman Mustangs 33-24. It remained close throughout most of the game, with Herriman taking a slim 24-17 lead at halftime. However, the Sentinel defense held the Mustangs scoreless in the second half, and scored 16 points of their own for the win. Mountain Ridge’s Wyatt Bingham found Legend Glasker in the end zone twice, helping to push their team to a 6-1 record.

Region 3

In a lopsided Week 8 high school football game, Lehi snapped its two-game losing streak with a commanding 31-6 victory over Westlake. Lehi took an early lead with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown by Boston Fabrizio in the first quarter. It continued its dominance with touchdowns from Devaughn Eka and Mays Madsen in the second and third quarters, respectively. Gavin Fenn capped the scoring with a 23-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, sealing the decisive win for Lehi.

The Skyridge Falcons (8-0) dominated the Lone Peak Knights (3-5) in a Week 8 high school football game, easily winning 41-15 and denying Lone Peak a second-straight upset victory. The Falcons left no room for doubt, taking a resounding 34-0 lead into halftime, making it clear that they were never in danger. They swiftly built their advantage in the first half, with Jackson Stevens connecting with Jack Burke and Trent Call for multiple touchdowns, as he finished with five touchdown passes for the game.

In a Week 8 high school football showdown, American Fork Cavemen (7-1) used a dominant defensive performance to hand Pleasant Grove (7-1) is first loss of the season, 31-10. Pleasant Grove led 10-7 late in the first quarter, but Dylan Story connected with Jett Nelson and Davis Andrews on second-quarter touchdown passes to push the Cavemen lead to 21-10 by halftime. Justin Bourgeois snagged a key interception in the third quarter for American Fork, which tacked on a late touchdown run by Dax Watts to seal the win.

Region 4

In a Week 8 high school football face-off, the Kearns Cougars dominated the Hunter Wolverines with a decisive 36-7 victory. Kearns set the tone early in the first quarter with one of its four rushing touchdowns. Hunter responded in the second quarter with a 2-yard run by Kenyon Paea, but that would be the only time it found the end zone. The Cougars extended their lead in the second half, showcasing a dominant rushing attack led by Teki Finau. The Kearns defense took over the second half, holding the Wolverines to under 80 rushing yards and adding a safety.

In a Week 8 high school football matchup, the Granger Lancers dominated the winless Taylorsville Warriors with a commanding 67-8 victory. The Lancers asserted their dominance early, scoring 34 points in the first quarter alone and not slowing down throughout the entire game. Granger Quarterback Carson Su’esu’e showcased an exceptional passing performance, connecting with receivers Landon Figueroa, Uisi Tu’uao, and Jordan Tu’uao for seven total touchdowns. Figueroa had a standout game, securing four touchdown receptions, including a 76-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

In a Week 8 high school football clash, the West Jordan’s Jaguars shut out the Cyprus’ Pirates with a final score of 28-0. The Jaguars wasted no time asserting their will, scoring four first half touchdowns, two on the ground and two through the air. Dominic Overby was a standout player, scoring an impressive 60-yard touchdown run early in the game, and a receiving score later in the half. The defensive efforts of West Jordan held Cyprus scoreless throughout the game, sealing the victory.

Region 5

In this Week 8 clash, the Woods Cross Wildcats secured a 38-21 victory over the Northridge Knights. Woods Cross built an early lead, thanks to two rushing touchdowns from Charlie Coats and another score from Nathan Webb. Despite a 90-yard kick return by Jaxon Fresques to open the second half for Northridge, the Wildcats maintained control throughout rest of the game, cruising to their fifth win of the season.

In a Week 8 matchup, the Roy Royals secured a decisive 43-16 victory over the Viewmont Vikings. Roy’s DaeQwan Snider emerged as the standout performer, scoring three rushing touchdowns, while Joseph Cariaga III and Logan Cella added to the offensive showcase. The Royals dominated from the start, building a substantial lead through the first three quarters. Viewmont managed a late-game surge with Dax Nielsen and Drez Jensen connecting for a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Roy’s commanding lead.

In a Week 8 high school football showdown, the Bountiful Redhawks won a hard-fought overtime thriller against the Box Elder Bees, handing the Bees their first loss of the season in the process. Bountiful started strong with a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, featuring one of Emerson Geilman’s three passing touchdowns on the night. Box Elder responded with a balanced offensive effort to cut the lead to seven at half. Bountiful’s offense went cold in the second half and the game reached eventually overtime. The Redhawks defense stood strong against the high powered Box Elder offense, and it was Jacob Brooks’ 2-yard run that sealed the victory for Bountiful.

In a Week 8 high school football clash, the Bonneville Lakers showcased their dominance over the winless Clearfield Falcons, securing a convincing 41-3 victory. The Lakers took control early, with quarterback Talon Rocha connecting with Max Diaz their first touchdown of the night, with a second coming just before the end of the third quarter. The Bonneville defense contributed significantly as well, highlighted by Diaz’s impressive 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Lakers’ comprehensive performance secured their fifth win of the season.

Region 6

In a Week 8 showdown, the West Panthers (4-3) emerged victorious against the Highland Rams (3-4) with a final score of 36-15. West dominated from the start, establishing a 36-point lead by the end of the third quarter. Kelvin Malepeai and Louie Hamiloton showcased their rushing power with key touchdowns. West standout Chachi Pan further widened the gap with a crucial interception return. Although Highland made a late-game push with touchdowns from Manasa Pela and Maka Fiefia, it was too little too late for the Rams.

In a Week 8 matchup, the East Leopards asserted their dominance, shutting out the Skyline Eagles with a resounding 37-0 victory. Michael Nunu Fonua led the charge with an impressive four rushing touchdowns, showcasing East’s offensive efficiency. A 65-yard touchdown pass from Dameon Crosby in the fourth quarter added to the Eagles’ woes. East’s defense held strong the entire game, securing a shutout win at home.

In a Week 8 clash, the Alta Hawks (5-3) secured a 24-10 victory over the Brighton Bengals (6-2). Brighton started strong with Kaden Morzelewski’s 1-yard run within the first two minutes of the game, followed by a 37-yard field goal from Drake Fletcher. Thiago Moreira’s 37-yard field goal put Alta on the board, narrowing the gap at halftime. Alta then took control in the second half with quarterback Kepa Niumeitolu connecting with Nolan Lohness for a 38-yard touchdown to tie the game. Matt McKea sealed the win with two 1-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.

Region 7

The Timpview Thunderbirds dominated the Wasatch Wasps with a decisive 44-7 victory in this Region 7 matchup. Timpview quarterback Helaman Casuga orchestrated a potent passing game, connecting with Kennan Pula, Tei Nacua, and Jackson Farrar for touchdowns in the second quarter. Wasatch responded in the third with a touchdown run by Carter Bucad, but Timpview continued their offensive onslaught. The Thunderbirds found some scoring on special teams as well with Tei Nacua’s 50-yard punt return to start the fourth quarter. Timpview’s defense was impressive, holding Wasatch to only 7 points.

The Springville Red Devils secured a 31-23 victory against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles. Neither team found significant separation in the first half, resulting in a 14-13 lead for the Red Devils at halftime. Springville’s offense found a slight edge in the second half and gained a 31-16 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Maple Mountain found a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but it was too late to mount a comeback.

It was a slow start for both teams, but the Orem Tigers eventually secured a 31-19 triumph over the Cedar Valley Aviators. Orem took an early lead in the first quarter with a 68-yard pass from Cole Engemann to Asher Young, setting the tone for the game. Feleti Iongi’s contributions were pivotal, including a 78-yard run in the fourth quarter. Despite late-game efforts from Cedar Valley, including Champ Buffett’s two touchdown receptions from Luke Espersen, Orem’s lead remained unassailable.

Region 8

The Provo Bulldogs fended off a late rally from the Spanish Fork Dons for a 29-22 victory. Provo looked comfortable heading into the fourth quarter with a 21-10 lead, but things quickly turned south as the Dons scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth for a 22-21 lead. Provo’s Tagai Lesa came to the rescue with 51 seconds remaining, scoring his third and final touchdown of the night for a 29-22 victory.

Timpanogos (6-2) held off a late comeback attempt from Payson (3-5) to prevail 35-30 for its second straight win. The game showcased a strong offensive display from both teams. Timpanogos took an early lead with key touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 22-yard pass from Chase Riggs to Easton Bretzing. Payson responded with a 70-yard pass from Kade Edwards to Cooper Swasey. Tied at the half, Timpanogos extended its lead thanks to Cache McCann’s 30-yard and 16-yard touchdown receptions. Payson attempted a late rally in the fourth quarter, as Trevyn Wall connected with Porter Beckstead for a 25-yard touchdown. However, Timpanogos secured the victory as they held off Payson, who managed to score a safety in the final seconds.

The Salem Hills Skyhawks displayed their dominance against the Mountain View Bruins, securing a convincing 41-14 victory. The Skyhawks wasted no time, with Ledger Holmes orchestrating a well-balanced offensive attack. In the first quarter, Kort Stewart and Tate Allred found the end zone, putting Salem Hills ahead 14-7. However, Mountain View responded with Dexton Havea’s 2-yard rushing touchdown to stay in the game. The third quarter saw Ty Mullen make a big play for the Bruins with a 75-yard touchdown reception from Sei Lesa. Nevertheless, Salem Hills remained in control, with Kort Stewart and Jedi Nelson connecting for another touchdown, ending the quarter 21-14. The Skyhawks sealed their victory in the fourth quarter, with Ledger Holmes and Sam Kinikini adding touchdowns, while Tate Allred punched in his second rushing touchdown of the night. Salem Hills’ strong performance improved their season record to 6-2.

Region 9

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs displayed their dominance as they secured a resounding victory over the Hurricane Tigers with a commanding score of 61-7. Right from the start, the Mustangs set the tone with an impressive offensive display. Steele Barben orchestrated the offense brilliantly, connecting with his teammates for multiple touchdowns in the first quarter. The Mustangs’ early surge included an 80-yard pass to kick off the game and a 38-yard interception return by Parker Andrus. As the game progressed, Crimson Cliffs continued to extend their lead, with McCord Christiansen contributing significantly with a 30-yard touchdown reception and a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. The Mustangs maintained their momentum into the third quarter, with Darius Strickland scoring a 10-yard run. Hurricane managed to break through the Mustangs’ defense with a 54-yard pass from Dylyn Gabriel to Austyn McRoberts in the fourth quarter. However, the Mustangs had the final say with a 2-yard rushing touchdown, sealing their dominant victory.

In an exciting Friday night showdown, the Dixie Flyers narrowly edged past the Cedar City Reds, securing a thrilling 31-28 victory. The game featured an abundance of big plays and offensive fireworks from both teams. Dixie took the lead early in the first quarter when Jaxon Barben caught a 59-yard pass from Wyatt Truman for a touchdown. Cedar City responded in the second quarter with Jonathan Jeter’s 15-yard touchdown pass. However, Dixie quickly struck back with Junior Coughlin’s explosive 55-yard rushing touchdown. Cedar City’s Tredyn Elliott added an 11-yard touchdown run before halftime, keeping the game close. The third quarter saw more offensive action, with both teams trading touchdowns. In the end, Dixie managed to secure the win with a late field goal from Jonathan Bibiano Vargas, improving their season record to 4-4.

The Desert Hills Thunder secured a hard-fought victory against the Snow Canyon Warriors with a final score of 31-21. In an intense matchup, the Thunder set the tone early in the game, with Tytan Mason’s 22-yard run finding the end zone in the first quarter. Snow Canyon answered back with Semaj Thompson’s impressive 92-yard reception from Talan Kelly in the second quarter, making it a closely contested game. However, Desert Hills maintained their momentum, with Mason scoring another touchdown shortly before halftime. After the break, Snow Canyon displayed their offensive strength as Cael Johnson connected with Kelly for a 65-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Despite Snow Canyon’s efforts, Desert Hills added crucial points with a 36-yard field goal by Alexander Jones and Tytan Mason’s 75-yard sprint for a touchdown. Snow Canyon fought back in the fourth quarter, with Bryce Barnes scoring a 5-yard run, but it was not enough to overcome the Thunder. In the closing moments, Tytan Mason’s 15-yard run secured the win for Desert Hills, capping off an exciting football contest.

Region 10

The Tooele Buffaloes displayed an impressive offensive showcase as they secured a decisive 49-14 victory over the Murray Spartans. Tooele wasted no time establishing their dominance, with Vaughn Gritzmacher leading the charge. Gritzmacher’s explosive performance began in the first quarter with a 21-yard touchdown run, quickly followed by a spectacular 70-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Dean to Gritzmacher himself. Max Fowles added to the scoring frenzy with a 9-yard run, and a fumble recovery led to yet another touchdown for the Buffaloes. The second quarter saw no let-up from Tooele as Gritzmacher found the end zone again, this time with an 11-yard run. Murray managed to put points on the board with a 78-yard touchdown pass from Alexander Bojorquez to Lucas Barrett. However, Tooele’s offense continued to shine with Kaden Dean connecting with Bram Gustin on a 53-yard pass, further extending their lead. In the third quarter, Britton Rosser added to the Buffaloes’ defensive prowess with a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown. Despite a late touchdown by the Spartans in the fourth quarter, Tooele’s dominant performance secured them a convincing victory and improved their record to 4-4 for the season.

The Park City Miners delivered a resounding shutout victory over the Jordan Beetdiggers, claiming a convincing 35-0 win. Right from the kickoff, the Miners established their dominance, with Pierce Garner electrifying the crowd by returning a punt 55 yards for a touchdown early in the first quarter. Park City’s relentless offensive onslaught continued with two more first-quarter touchdowns: Elijah Warner dashed into the end zone with a 10-yard run, and Brian Walsh extended the lead with a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown. In the second quarter, Park City maintained its momentum, as Elijah Warner found the end zone again with a 27-yard run. The Miners capped off a commanding first-half performance when Lincoln Jackson connected with Reece Smith on a 25-yard pass, securing a comfortable lead that they would maintain for the remainder of the game. This impressive victory showcased the Miners’ exceptional skill and teamwork on both sides of the ball as they extended their unbeaten streak to 8-0.

The Stansbury Stallions displayed their offensive dominance right from the kickoff, delivering a commanding performance against the Hillcrest Huskies in a final score of 48-14. In the opening quarter, Stansbury set the tone with two quick touchdowns - the first a 15-yard pass from Coleman Dearden to Bracken Mathews, followed shortly by a 5-yard rushing touchdown from Luke Daynes. Hillcrest found their footing in the second quarter, responding with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Steven Hoskins to Josiah Gonzales. However, Stansbury continued to control the game, tacking on two more touchdowns before the half. Luke Daynes notched his second touchdown, this time as a 2-yard rush, and Coleman Dearden found Luke Rich for a 9-yard passing touchdown just before halftime. After the break, Stansbury kept their momentum going, with Alex Geovjian scoring on a 3-yard run in the third quarter. The Huskies showed resilience in the fourth quarter, with Steven Hoskins connecting with Tayden Black for a 6-yard touchdown pass. Nonetheless, Stansbury continued to dominate, with Dyson Astil adding a 10-yard rushing touchdown. This decisive victory improved the Stallions’ record to 4-4 for the season, highlighting their offensive control throughout the game.

Region 11

The Mountain Crest Mustangs secured a hard-fought 38-27 victory against the Bear River Bears. The Bears set the tone early in the game with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Owen Olsen to Eli Braegger, although the extra point attempt was unsuccessful. However, the Mustangs came roaring back, scoring three touchdowns in the second quarter to take control of the game. Thatcher Phelps powered in with an 8-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a spectacular 57-yard touchdown pass from Casey Crofts to Dax Benson. The second quarter’s scoring frenzy continued with Phelps catching a 19-yard pass from Crofts. The Mustangs maintained their lead in the third quarter, with Phelps adding another 8-yard rushing touchdown. The Bears responded with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Olsen to Jace Roberts, but the two-point conversion failed. In the final quarter, the Mustangs extended their lead with a 32-yard field goal from Jaren Jessup. The Bears made a late surge with two touchdowns — a 32-yard pass from Olsen to Roberts and a 28-yard pass from Olsen to Talon Marble — but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Mustangs’ determined performance. Mountain Crest’s win improved their record to 5-3 for the season.

The Ridgeline Riverhawks, with a record of 7-1, dominated the Logan Grizzlies in a game that ended with a score of 52-14. The Riverhawks soared right from the beginning, taking a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. Nate Dahle orchestrated the offense effectively, connecting with Graham Livingston, Jackson Lindsay, and Carson Cox for touchdowns, while Lindsay also added a rushing score to his name. Logan managed to get on the scoreboard in the second quarter with Keaton Pond finding Peyton Redd for a 41-yard touchdown pass. However, Ridgeline continued their relentless offensive onslaught, with Jackson Lindsay adding another rushing touchdown and Carson Cox securing his second receiving touchdown of the night. The Riverhawks’ dominance carried into the fourth quarter, with Aaron Young nailing a 41-yard field goal. Logan managed to add one more touchdown with Kammron Alvarado’s 1-yard run, but it was far from enough to catch up to Ridgeline’s lead.

The Sky View Bobcats maintained their undefeated record with a 21-7 victory over the Green Canyon Wolves. The Bobcats wasted no time setting the tone, with Brevin Egbert’s 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter followed by a 43-yard touchdown pass from Carson Thatcher to Liam Guthrie in the second quarter. This gave Sky View a comfortable 14-0 lead at halftime. The Bobcats continued their offensive prowess in the third quarter, with Egbert’s 29-yard touchdown run extending their lead. However, the Wolves didn’t go down without a fight, as Payton Wilson connected with Tanner Ferrin for an 18-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. Despite this effort, the Bobcats’ early lead proved insurmountable, securing their 8-0 record for the season.

3A North

In a thrilling clash, the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle secured a dramatic 31-28 double-overtime victory against the Ogden Tigers at Juan Diego. Ogden initiated the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Kale Adams to Jayden Long. Juan Diego swiftly responded with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Mezenen to Antonio Archuleta, leveling the score. The second quarter maintained the intensity as Antonio Archuleta of Juan Diego executed a 6-yard rushing touchdown. Ogden, refusing to be outdone, closed the half with a last-second 1-yard pass from Kale Adams to Kire Thompson. As the game progressed, both teams showcased resilience. In the fourth quarter, Juan Diego’s Roman Rosano and Ogden’s Max Trujillo each contributed a touchdown, sending the game into overtime. The first overtime saw Hayden Mezenen connecting with Andrew Gerzella for a 28-yard touchdown pass for Juan Diego, countered by Ogden’s Max Trujillo with a 5-yard rushing touchdown. In the second overtime, Juan Diego’s Suarjana Indra sealed the victory with a 24-yard field goal. This hard-fought match highlighted the determination of both teams, ultimately resulting in Juan Diego’s triumph and a record of 2-5, while Ogden faced a close defeat, concluding the game at 4-4.

The Ben Lomond Scots secured a 23-10 victory against the Union Cougars. In the first quarter, Ben Lomond took an early lead with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Manase Tuatagaloa to Davian Munoz. This was followed by a successful 20-yard field goal by Omar Murillo and another touchdown pass from Tuatagaloa to Munoz, this time for 3 yards. Union responded before the end of the first quarter with an explosive play as Jacob Sasser broke free for a remarkable 92-yard touchdown run. In the second quarter, Union narrowed the gap with a 30-yard field goal from Braxton Labrum. However, Ben Lomond’s Murillo secured a 35-yard field goal just before halftime, extending the Scots’ lead. In the fourth quarter, Omar Murillo of Ben Lomond showcased his kicking prowess with a 55-yard field goal, contributing crucial points to secure the win for the Scots. The win improved Ben Lomond’s record to 4-4, while Union faced a tough challenge, falling to 1-6.

The Morgan Trojans secured a decisive rivalry win against the Grantsville Cowboys, shutting them out, 26-0. Quarterback Beck Sheffield showcased accurate passing, completing 21 of 26 attempts for 200 yards and one touchdown. The receiving corps, including Tate Nelson, Christian Nunez, and Lincoln Gilson, contributed significantly to Morgan’s offensive success. The Trojans’ defense, led by Nelson, demonstrated strength in tackling, sacks, and pass interruptions, preventing the Cowboys from putting any points on the board. The win improved Morgan’s record to 5-3, highlighting the Trojans’ balanced performance in both offensive and defensive aspects of the game. Grantsville fell to 4-4.

3A South

In a Week 8 clash, the North Sanpete Hawks soared past the Carbon Dinos with a decisive 38-10 win. The Hawks’ Ty Pringle set the tone with a remarkable 72-yard run, securing the early lead. Pringle also shined on defense with a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown. North Sanpete found the end zone three more times, all on the ground, thanks to Kash and Carson Cook. Carbon’s offense was never able to get going, and the tough North Sanpete defense secured the victory.

In a game of offense versus defense, defense won in a big way as Richfield took down Manti, 28-7, in game between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in 3A RPI rankings. Richfield flustered a frustrated the typically unstoppable Templars and led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, thanks to a pair of touchdown catches by senior receiver Gage Yardley from senior quarterback Reggie Hafen. Hafen finished with four touchdowns total, the first two by air and two more on the ground. Manti quarterback Maison Starkweather scarcely had open targets to throw to, but he ended the night with a touchdown run, his 10th rushing TD of the season.

The Canyon View Falcons (7-1) maintained control throughout the game, defeating the Juab Wasps (4-4), 40-24. Despite suffering their first loss of the season in the previous week, the Falcons displayed dominance from the outset. Jaxon Jensen’s exceptional performance, both through the air and on the ground, was a key highlight. The turning point came early as Bubba Ludlow’s 96-yard touchdown reception from Jensen set the tone for Canyon View’s victory. The Falcons led 26-10 at the half and maintain the advantage throughout the second half.

2A North

The Layton Christian Eagles soared to a dominant 49-7 victory over the Providence Hall Patriots. Providence Hall found an early touchdown in the first quarter, but the Eagles made sure it was their last. The Layton Christian offense piled on 21 points in both the second and third quarters, which was more than enough to put away the patriots. Marcus Miles led the way for the Eagles with four touchdown passes in the win.

The Summit Academy Bears secured a convincing 48-20 victory over the Judge Memorial Bulldogs. The Bears had no issues getting their offense going, scoring 27 in the first half for a 27-13 lead. Summit Academy continued to pile on its lead in the second half, while the Bears’ defense held the Bulldogs to a single late-game touchdown. Summit Academy’s Bronson Dixon ended the night with two rushing touchdowns while the Bears moved to 5-3 on the season.

The South Summit Wildcats cruised to a 49-6 victory over the American Leadership Eagles. South Summit took control early and secured a comfortable 35-6 lead by halftime. The Wildcats defense kept American Leadership scoreless in the second half, while the offense kept extending the lead. Trey Stembridge led the way for South Summit with four rushing touchdowns in the win.

2A South

In a dominant performance, the San Juan Broncos secured a resounding 62-7 victory over the Grand Red Devils. The Broncos wasted no time, establishing their dominance in the first quarter with a series of touchdowns. Parker Snyder connected with Javen Montella for a 45-yard touchdown pass, followed by rushing touchdowns from Zack Conway and Taylor Black. Additionally, Trace Bennett and Javen Montella added to the score with touchdown receptions. Entering the third quarter with a significant lead, the Broncos continued their scoring spree with Zack Conway’s 7-yard rushing touchdown. Grand managed to put points on the board with JT Dowd’s 10-yard run. This commanding victory maintained San Juan’s perfect record at 8-0, while Grand’s record dropped to 1-7.

The Emery Spartans triumphed over the South Sevier Rams with a final score of 49-14. Emery displayed a strong offensive performance, particularly in the passing game where quarterback Wade Stilson ended the night with six touchdown passes. South Sevier put some points on the board in the first half but could not topple the Spartan defense. Emery’s Jackson Johnson had a 100-yard interception return late in the third quarter, putting an exclamation mark on the win.

1A North

The North Summit Braves cruised to a 39-7 victory over the North Sevier Wolves. The Wolves briefly took the lead in the first quarter, but it wouldn’t last as the Braves dominated the rest of the game. Braves’ Austin Aven scored three rushing touchdowns in the win while McKade Nelson added two of his own. The North Summit defense made sure North Sevier didn’t find another score after the opening touchdown.

The Duchesne Eagles defeated Millard Eagles with a final score of 36-19. Duchesne found some separation in the second quarter and extended it in the second half with a kickoff return for a touchdown and a safety. Millard kept Duchesne scoreless in the fourth while scoring a touchdown of its own, but it wasn’t enough. Duchesne improved to 6-1 after the win.

1A South

The Beaver Beavers dominated the Parowan Rams 70-0. Beaver’s offense had no trouble getting started with a 28-point first quarter. Six different players recorded rushing touchdowns for the Beavers, with Tate Gale and Deegan Blackner each recording two. The Rams struggled to score against the Beaver defense, resulting in the shutout.

The Enterprise Wolves stay undefeated after a 32-7 win over the Kanab Cowboys. The Wolves’ Kyron Bracken led the way with four rushing touchdowns in the game. Enterprise’s defense held Kanab scoreless in the second half, sealing the victory.

Nonregion

The Uintah Utes showcased their strength and secured a convincing 37-7 victory over the Cottonwood Colts. The Utes wasted no time setting the tone, with a dominant first quarter that included two rushing touchdowns by Dace O’Bagy, one from 29 yards and the other from 15 yards. Adding to their impressive start, Brody Rhoades recorded a safety, and Jed Vanderwalk contributed a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown. The second quarter saw no let-up from the Utes, as O’Bagy connected with JD Pickup for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Cottonwood struggled to respond, and the Utes entered halftime with a commanding lead. While the Colts managed to score in the third quarter with Robbie Jensen’s 4-yard rushing touchdown, Uintah’s defense remained solid. In the final quarter, O’Bagy added another touchdown to his tally.

The Milford Tigers roared back in the second quarter to secure a 26-20 victory over the Delta Rabbits. The Rabbits opened the scoring in the second quarter with Blade Brandow’s 1-yard rushing touchdown, but Milford quickly responded. Morgan Finicum plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown run. Delta then regained the lead with Hunt Robinson connecting with Kadance Lovell for a 31-yard touchdown pass. Not to be outdone, Milford struck back with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Kielen Tsosie to Colton Barnes, and they didn’t stop there. Just before halftime, Judd Netto’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Milford a 20-14 lead. The second half saw a more subdued offensive performance, with both teams’ defenses stepping up. Milford added to their lead in the fourth quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Tsosie to Sadler Barnes. Delta fought back with Jet Rawlinson’s 35-yard touchdown run, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Milford’s lead. This hard-fought victory improved Milford’s record to 4-4 for the season, demonstrating their resilience on the field.

The Rich Rebels faced off against Lovell, Wyoming, resulting in a 24-14 victory for Lovell. The game started with Lovell taking an early lead in the first quarter with a 6-yard rushing touchdown and a successful kick. Rich responded in the second quarter with Noah Parry’s 8-yard rushing touchdown, and Jaden Desch’s kick leveled the score. However, Lovell managed to squeeze in a 20-yard field goal just before halftime, taking a narrow 10-7 lead into the break. The third quarter saw Lovell extending their lead with a 3-yard rushing touchdown and a subsequent 4-yard rushing touchdown, securing a 24-7 advantage. In the fourth quarter, Rich fought back as Carter Hoffman connected with Jaden Desch for a 9-yard touchdown pass, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Lovell’s lead. Despite Rich’s efforts, Lovell’s strong performance throughout the game resulted in a 24-14 victory on their home turf.

