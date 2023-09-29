High school girls tennis: Green Canyon, Orem tied heading into final day of 4A state tournament

Two-time state champion Green Canyon enjoyed a perfect day Friday during the 4A state tournament at Liberty Park as it looks to put hardware in its trophy case for the third consecutive year

The Wolves’ three singles players and both doubles teams won their Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches to advance to Saturday’s semifinals, which get underway at 9 a.m.

Green Canyon has a perfect 30 team points through the first two days of competition, but it’s not the only team that was perfect on Day 1. Orem also advanced all five teams into the semifinals, which should make for an exciting Saturday at Liberty Park.

First singles top seed Fabian Gonzalez of Hillcrest will be the slight favorite to claim the top singles title on Saturday, but No. 2 seed Maya Inouye of Orem and No 3 seed Bailey Huebner of Green Canyon — who claimed the first singles crown in 2021 — figure to be in the hunt as well.

The second singles semifinals and first doubles semifinals will be huge for both Green Canyon and Orem on Saturday morning as their players go head to head.

In second singles, No. 2 seed Tori Jeppson of Green Canyon squares off against No. 3 seed Claire McNairy of Orem. The top seed in second singles is Snow Canyon’s Maggie Crosby.

In third singles, Green Canyon’s Macy Huish is the favorite as the No. 1 seed, while Orem’s Abby Davidson is the No. 2 seed on the other side of the bracket.

In first doubles, Green Canyon’s No. 2 seed team of Carly Nielsen and Liza Murri square off against the No. 3 seed from Orem, Ava Stratton and Julia Baker.

At second doubles, Green Canyon and Orem’s teams are the top two seeds and could be headed for a championship showdown.