Friday, September 29, 2023 | 
Utah Football College Football Sports

Live coverage: No. 10 Utah takes on No. 19 Oregon State

Who will prevail in this battle of ranked Pac-12 teams?

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
merlin_2998409.jpg

The Utah Utes take the field for a game against UCLA in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Friday night’s game between No. 10 Utah and No. 19 Oregon State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

First quarter

11:10 — Utah tried to extend its first drive by going for it on fourth-and-6 at Oregon State’s 35-yard line. Quarterback Nate Johnson, who is starting in place of the still-recovering Cam Rising, threw an incomplete pass.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for Utah’s game at Oregon State.

