Global Latter-day Saint general conference begins Saturday as millions watch, listen

Millions of people around the world will participate Saturday and Sunday as leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teach provide counsel, direction and teachings about the gospel of Jesus Christ during the 193rd Semiannual General Conference.

The church’s president, Russell M. Nelson, who turned 99 on Sept. 9 and fell and hurt his back soon after, will not attend the five two-hour sessions that will originate from the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City. He announced on social media that he will watch the conference remotely as he recovers, and that he still hoped to tape a message to be shared during the conference.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who is recuperating from health issues, will watch the conference from home.

The church’s general conference typically consist of more than 30 talks about doctrine, teachings and guidance by general authorities and general officers. They also regularly include announcements, such as plans for new temples around the world.

The conference will be streamed online globally and be broadcast on networks in dozens of countries.

The church is in the midst of a historic surge in temple construction. President Nelson has announced 133 new temples in the nearly six years since he became church president.

The church now has 315 temples announced, under construction or in operation.

The church’s latest statistical report, released in April, said the church has 17,002,461 members in 31,330 congregations. The church also had 62,544 missionaries serving in 411 missions worldwide.

The Deseret News “General Conference” page will include comprehensive coverage of each session and any announcements, as well as providing talk summaries.

Saturday, Sept. 30

10 a.m. MDT — Saturday morning session.

2 p.m. MDT — Saturday afternoon session.

6 p.m. MDT — Saturday evening session.

Sunday, Oct. 1

10 a.m. MDT — Sunday morning session.

2 p.m. MDT — Sunday afternoon session.

Because construction is still ongoing at the nearby Temple Square, only 18,000 seats at the Conference Center will be available for each session and parking will be limited.

Conference tickets will also double as free passes on public transportation within the city, including UTA trains, buses and light rail.

What is the Saturday evening session for October 2023 conference?

For the third straight conference, the Saturday evening session will be a general session for all church members rather than a specific priesthood meeting or session for women and young women.

In July 2021, the First Presidency announced the decision to continue holding the Saturday evening session of general conference, “albeit in a different format than in the past.” Since then, three of the four general conferences have had Saturday evening sessions geared to a general audience — the Saturday evening session of April 2022 conference was held just for women and girls turning 12 and older.

Recent changes in church leadership

On Thursday at the leadership session of the conference, which included leaders from 69 different countries speaking 65 languages, church leaders sustained two new Area Seventies and released two others.

Newly sustained were:



Elder Rogério Boschi, to the Fifth Quorum of the Seventy, which is the Brazil Area.

Elder Kirt L. Hodges, to the Tenth Quorum, which includes the North America Central, North America Northeast and North America Southeast Areas.

Released after completing their service on Aug. 1, 2023 were:



Elder Youngjoon Kwon, from the Fourth Quorum, which includes the Asia and Asia North Areas.

Elder Henry J. Eyring, from the Tenth Quorum.

Other recent changes include:

