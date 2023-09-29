Video: Watch a puppy frolic with ducklings over a small mossy bridge

Captioned, “Something to brighten your day,” this Sept. 27 X post with 5.9 million views certainly did just that.

Running over a small stone bridge alongside 10 yellow ducklings comes a happy little puppy. The video zooms in on the puppy as he sits and puts a paw gently on a duckling’s back. He lowers his nose onto the duckling’s head and appears to give it a little kiss.

Something to brighten your day.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Xe7bak3Wvm — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 28, 2023

This video may be especially enjoyable for X users, as normally, dogs eat ducks. In Farmhouse Guide’s article titled, “Do Ducks and Dogs Get Along?” April Lee writes that if a dog has been socialized well, the chances it eats your ducks decreases significantly.

She also includes 11 ways to introduce your dog to your ducks, encouraging readers to take the introduction process slowly, use a fence at first, and keep the dog well fed throughout the entire meeting period.

While Lee informs her readers of dogs’ natural tendencies to want to eat ducks, Cesar’s Way presents an instance where the opposite of this is true in the article titled, “Golden Retriever and duck are the unlikeliest of friends.” This article includes photos of this unlikely pair of friends — one of the two snuggling, and another with the duck resting its beak on the dog’s head.

The article also describes Pam Ishiguro from Orange County, who owns seven ducks. One of her ducks, Rudy, became especially good friends with her dog, Barclay. She wrote that at first, “the pup was quite indifferent to the ducks until he discovered that friendship with them meant unlimited access to food.” She added, “Barclay loves the ducks’ food.”

