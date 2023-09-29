Sen. Dianne Feinstein dead at age 90

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., first elected to the Senate in 1992, has passed away, The New York Times confirms.

She was the oldest member of the U.S. Senate, the longest-serving female senator and the longest-serving senator from California. She announced in February that she would not be running for reelection.

Before her election to the Senate, she was the first female mayor of San Francisco. She became the mayor after the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and city Supervisor Harvey Milk, who was the first gay elected official in California.

Her legislative accomplishments, reports ABC, include:



Creating federal coordination of Amber Alerts, the national child abduction warning system.

Passing the California Desert Protection Act, which protected millions of acres of California desert and created the Death Valley and Joshua Tree national parks.

Reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, to protect women from domestic violence and sexual assault.

Authoring the 2022 Respect for Marriage Act, to enshrine marriage equality into federal law.

Authoring the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban.

In recent years, she has suffered from declining health and memory issues that prompted calls for her resignation, which she rejected, reports The New York Times.

Her staff was informed at 9 a.m. EDT.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.