The 5 best superfoods for weight loss

There are several superfoods that can help promote weight loss and regulate body weight. Nutrition-dense foods such as beans and eggs help decrease hunger cravings, according to health experts.

“Certain foods can help you shed body weight,” says registered dietician Heather Mangieri, a spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, per WebMD, “because they help you feel full longer and help curb cravings.”

It is important to note, no foods can make an individual lose weight. Foods high in protein, fiber and other nutrients simply assist you in staying full for longer, creating more satisfying meals and reducing cravings.

Let’s take a look at five superfoods that can assist in weight loss.

What defines a superfood?

Superfoods are foods that are rich with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and other nutrients. Eating them can help you consume the right amount of fiber, protein and healthy fats.

“Superfoods help promote health by increasing your immune function and decreasing your chance of disease prevention or progression,” registered dietitian Beth Czerwony told the Cleveland Health Clinic.

1. Eggs keep you full longer

Eggs are high in protein and fat so they keep you full longer. Eggs also contain many essential minerals and vitamins and are low in calories, per Healthline. One egg contains about 74 calories.

In a 2020 study, researchers compared the impact of eating a sugar cereal breakfast to eating eggs with toast for breakfast on overweight and obese individuals. Those who ate the eggs and toast for breakfast experienced increased feelings of fullness for the next four hours.

Another study, from 2016, found that adults who ate a breakfast of eggs and high-fiber foods reported greater feelings of fullness than those who ate cereal and milk for breakfast.

Eggs rank high on the satiety index — a scale that measures how full and satisfied certain foods make you feel — according to research. So, eating eggs for breakfast can actually enhance weight loss, one study found.

2. Avocados have high-quality fats

Avocados are packed with fiber, high-quality fats and other nutrients, so they are a great option for decreasing hunger, reports Forbes Health.

A large observational study, published in 2013, notes that individuals who eat avocados typically have better quality diets, improved nutrient intake, reduced risk of metabolic syndrome and lower body weight than individuals who do not eat avocados.

The fatty acids in avocados offer a variety of weight loss benefits, according to a 2016 study. These fatty acids may promote weight loss in the following ways:



Fatty acids may increase the rate at which the body burns fat.

Fatty acids are burned at a faster rate than other fats.

Fatty acids might cause your body to burn more calories after consuming.

Fatty acids can keep you full longer and reduce appetite.

However, avocados are relatively high in calories so focus on eating them in moderate proportions, Forbes Health reports.

3. Chia seeds are associated with weight loss

Chia seeds are rich with protein and fiber, which makes consumers feel full longer. They are linked to weight loss when they’re incorporated into a balanced diet, reports the National Coalition on Health Care. Two tablespoons of chia seeds have nearly 10 grams of fiber, which is roughly half of the recommended daily fiber serving.

A recent study on rats suggested that chia seed consumption reduces visceral fat (excess weight often located on the belly) accumulation. The rats with chia seeds in their diet had less overall body fat, smaller bellies and decreased fat surrounding their organs. They also experienced better blood sugar regulation.

4. Nuts can regulate weight

Nuts boast several health benefits and can aid in weight loss. Despite being a calorically-dense food, research suggests nuts and seeds can actually help regulate weight. Several studies (2011, 2007) suggest nuts are not associated with weight gain and might even promote weight loss.

A 2014 study found that long-term consumption of nuts was associated with lower body weight. Nuts and seeds are full of protein and healthy fats so they help keep you full for longer, reports Everyday Health.

In one study, researchers observed the diets of 8,865 men and women for more than two years and found that those who ate at least two portions of nuts per week had a 31% lower risk of weight gain compared to individuals who rarely or never ate nuts.

Another study with 65 overweight individuals compared a low-calorie diet supplemented with complex carbs to a low-calorie diet supplemented with almonds. After six months, the individuals on the almond diet experienced a 62% greater decrease in weight and BMI, a 50% greater decrease in waist circumference as well as a 56% greater decrease in fat mass.

5. Beans

Beans are an excellent source of protein and fiber, according to health research. Just one cup of black beans contains 15 grams of protein and 15 grams of fiber. Beans are also relatively low in calories, as reported by Healthline.

“If you make it a habit to eat beans, you’re more likely to have a lower body weight, slimmer waist, and a lower body mass index (BMI). Studies show that obese men on a protein-rich diet lost more weight with beans as their top protein source,” writes WebMD.

A 2020 study from Brigham Young University found that women who increased their intake of beans experienced a decrease in body fat levels. They also had less abdominal obesity than those with low bean consumption.