On Friday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that new songs from the new hymnbook will be released as early as 2024.

“We are pleased to share an update on the anticipated consolidated music collection,” said Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a statement. “One way God helps us to feel the Spirit and motivate us to live the gospel of Jesus Christ is through sacred music.”

“Hymns — for Home and Church,” which has been in the works since 2018, will include 450 to 500 hymns intended for a variety of needs and audiences, including songs submitted from members around the world.

The updated music collection will be published in 50 languages by 2030, with a smaller 60-hymn book printed for growing global congregations in more languages called “Selected Hymns.”

When will the new Latter-day Saint hymnbook be released?

The new “Hymns — for Home and Church” will be released by the end of 2026, in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

But digital versions of the newly chosen and recorded songs will begin rolling out in small batches as early as 2024.

5 changes the church is making with the new hymnbook

1. Combining both children and adult hymns for a more unified experience

The church said that by combining both children’s and adult songs of worship, it will be a more communal experience.

“Children will feel that they belong in sacrament meeting when we sing from the inspiring collection of children’s songs that will be included in the new hymnbook,” Primary General President Susan H. Porter, who is an adviser to the hymnbook revision, said in a church statement.

2. Church songs composed after 1985 will be in the updated book

Specifically, the church mentioned that “well-loved” church songs “composed after 1985,” such as “Faith in Every Footstep,” would be included.

3. Other faiths’ songs of worship will be included

The church’s release said “music borrowed from other faiths” will also be included to uplift and strengthen Latter-day Saints around the world.

4. Emphasizing singing of hymns in the home

The title of the new hymnbook follows President Russell M. Nelson’s initiative of making the curriculum of the church home-centered and church-supported, introduced in the 2018 general conference.

5. Hymns will be revised to be more ‘globally relevant’

“Updates will clarify doctrine, replace outdated language where meanings have changed over time, and ensure that lyrics and musical styles are more universally inclusive,” the church said in an update.

When was the new Latter-day Saint hymnbook announced?

The revision of the hymnbook has been in the works since the church first announced it in June 2018.

At the time, the latest versions of the “Hymns” and “Children’s Songbook” were both created in the 1980s. The hymnbook celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2015.

Auditions recently closed on Sept. 17 for vocal artists who will record the new hymns to be on the church’s audio hymnbook.

When will song submitters be notified if their hymn was chosen?

In 2019, more than 17,000 songs were submitted by members to be included in the new hymnbook. With a committee of 150 people worldwide, it has taken four years to listen and narrow down the songs to be included in the 450- to 500-page book.

The church said it would be notifying submitters and updating the status of songs — whether they were chosen or not — when the selection process is complete.