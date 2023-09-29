Kia and Hyundai recall millions of vehicles for fire risk

Car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai recalled over 3.3 million vehicles due to potential fire risks on Wednesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advises owners with these vehicles to park outside and away from homes until repairs are done. Fires can start in the cars while parked and while in use.

Kia and Hyundai will send notification letters to vehicle owners on Nov. 14 and Nov. 21, respectively, CBS News reported.

Both manufacturers reported that they are unaware of any injuries, crashes or fatalities connected to the recall.

Of the recalled Hyundai vehicles, there have been “21 related vehicle fires in the United States as well as 22 thermal incidents, including visible smoke, burning and melting,” according to NHTSA.

Kia reported “one engine compartment fire, three fires in the unit and six instances of melting components” in the recalled vehicles.

The fire risk is due to the anti-lock brake system module in the vehicles potentially leaking brake fluid inside the vehicle, resulting in an electrical short. This could lead to “significant overcurrent in the ABS module,” which would increase the risk of a fire starting in the engine compartment.

What Hyundai vehicles were recalled?

Hyundai recalled 1.64 million of the following vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



2012-2015 Accent.

2012-2015 Azera.

2011-2015 Elantra.

2013-2015 Elantra Coupe.

2014-2015 Equus.

2011-2015 Genesis Coupe.

2013-2015 Santa Fe.

2013 Santa Fe Sport.

2011-2015 Sonata HEV.

2010-2013 Tucson.

2015 Tucson Fuel Cell.

2012-2015 Veloster.

2010-2012 Veracruz.

What Kia vehicles were recalled?

Kia recalled 1.73 million of the following vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



2014-2016 Cadenza.

2011-2013 Forte and Forte Koup.

2015-2017 K900.

2010-2015 Optima.

2011-2013 Optima Hybrid.

2011-2017 Rio.

2010 Rondo.

2011-2014 Sorento.

2011-2013 Soul.

2010-2013 Sportage.

What should you do if you own a recalled vehicle?

Owners of these recalled vehicles should park their vehicles outside and away from their homes. They should also contact their local dealership, who will repair the issue for free, according to The Associated Press.

Hyundai will replace the ABS module to remedy the issue. Kia is still determining a remedy for its vehicles.

In a statement, Hyundai said owners can continue to drive the recalled vehicles while awaiting repairs, the AP reported.

This is not the first time Hyundai and Kia vehicles have had fire-related issues. Prior to Wednesday’s recalls, the two manufacturers have recalled more than 9.2 million vehicles due to engine and fire problems, according to Fortune.

