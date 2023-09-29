Study reveals that consumption of processed food may cause depression

A study revealed that consuming high amounts of food may increase the risk of developing depression. The study, published by the JAMA Network Open journal, indicated that the findings apply especially to foods and beverages that are artificially sweetened.

The study analyzed the the mental status and eating habits of over 31,000 women — mostly white, per NBC — ages 42 to 62. Participants were chosen from the Nurses’ Health Study II, “a long-running observational study group,” per NBC.

What did the study find?

The study found out that the those who consumed four servings of ultraprocessed foods were less likely to develop anxiety than the ones who consumed nine servings, per NBC.

Postdoctoral researcher Melissa Lane, from the Food and Mood Centre at Deakin University, Australia, told NBC that the study “supports other observational studies across the globe that have found higher intakes of ultraprocessed food are associated with a higher risk of developing depression.”

“The link between ultraprocessed foods and depression remains unknown, according to the study. However, recent experimental data implies that artificial sweeteners evoke purinergic transmission in the brain, possibly leading to the development of depression,” per USA Today.

What is considered to be ultraprocessed food?

“Ultraprocessed foods are foods that contain little to no energy-dense whole foods,” per USA Today, often high in fat and salt, and low in fiber. According to Harvard Health, processed foods are often made from “substances extracted from foods.” This includes foods like hot dogs, frozen meals, sodas, fast food and more.

Are there other risks to eating ultra-processed foods?

According to a study from the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, “Ultraprocessed foods have been associated with an increased risk of noncommunicable diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer as well as all-cause mortality.”

The study, conducted in Brazil, found that eating too much ultraprocessed foods is “a significant cause of premature death,” per researchers.