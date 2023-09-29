Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 29, 2023 
Jimmer Fredette and some Utah Jazz players watched BYU play Cincinnati

The former BYU basketball star greeted multiple Jazz players at LaVell Edwards Stadium Friday night

By Trent Wood
The BYU Cougars enter the field to play the Cincinnati Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Jimmer Fredette was back at BYU Friday night, and he had some notable company.

As shown on a video posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Fredette was back in Provo taking in the sights and sounds of the BYU-Cincinnati football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium, and he was joined by multiple Utah Jazz players.

The Jazzmen on hand included forward John Collins, a projected starter this upcoming season, as well as reserve big men Ömer Yurtseven, Luka Šamanić and Micah Potter.

The quartet aren’t the first Jazz players to take in a BYU football game in recent years. Friday’s outing could be a nice memory for them to return to during Jazz training camp, which Utah head coach Will Hardy recently compared to “The Hunger Games.”

“I sort of know what training camp is gonna look like and I would describe it as ‘The Hunger Games,’” Hardy told the Deseret News’ Sarah Todd earlier on Friday. “It’s going to be vicious, and I am excited about that.”

While Collins’ spot on the roster is seemingly assured, Yurtseven, Šamanić and Potter will all be competing for roster spots this fall, with playing time behind Collins, Walker Kessler and Kelly Olynyk the hope.

As for Fredette, who is famous for his success while at BYU, a return to the NBA is no longer the goal. He’s now pursuing a future in 3-on-3 basketball, and he represented the United States at the 2022 AmeriCup.

“I’m good. I’ve been there and done that,” Fredette said. “If teams want to pick me up, great, but that’s not the goal.”

merlin_2998745.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) runs past Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Taj Ward (15) during the first half of a football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2998743.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass intended for the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first half of a football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2998739.jpg

Players warm up before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Cincinnati Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
BYU cheerleaders cheer before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Cincinnati Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) intercepts a pass intended for the Cincinnati Bearcats and runs for a touchdown during the first half.

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) intercepts a pass intended for the Cincinnati Bearcats and runs for a touchdown during the first half of a football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2998737.jpg

A BYU cheerleader cheers before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Cincinnati Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Cosmo and Bearcat interact before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Cincinnati Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2998731.jpg

Drummers perform before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Cincinnati Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
The BYU Cougars enter the field to play the Cincinnati Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2998747.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake coaches from the sideline in a football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
