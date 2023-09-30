Bye week arrives at perfect time for hobbled Utes

Utah’s bye week could not have come at a better time.

The Utes are 4-1, but are in a dire position following their 21-7 loss to Oregon State in Corvallis on Friday night. Offensively, the Utes haven’t shown a lot of promise through five games, getting by with stellar defensive play. Utah’s dismal offense hit a new low at Reser Stadium, as the Utes offense gained just 198 yards and scored seven points for the second consecutive game.

“Cam wants to play badly. It’s not like he’s not eager to get back, but it’s got to be a medical decision.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham on QB Cam Rising

Utah’s offense only had real momentum once against the Beavers, when Bryson Barnes was inserted into the game to try to revive the offense. Barnes led the most promising drive of the game, completing 4 of 5 passes to get the Utes, down 14 points, into the red zone for the first time of the evening. After matriculating the ball down to the Beavers’ 5-yard line, Barnes was sacked on first down, fumbled a low snap and recovered it for a loss of 12 yards on second down, then threw an interception on third-and-23.

From quarterback play to the offensive line to the wide receivers to the running backs to offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, nothing is working.

Utah needs Cam Rising back to jumpstart this offense.

Rising still has not been able to get the final go-ahead to return to game play. He’s been practicing without limitations since after the Florida game and is taking 50% of the first-team reps in practice, but he just can’t get over the final hurdle to return.

“We’re just waiting patiently for when he gets the green light. Cam wants to play badly. It’s not like he’s not eager to get back, but it’s got to be a medical decision,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

With two weeks off before the Utes’ next game — vs. Cal on Oct. 14 — is that enough time for Rising to get to 100% and get cleared to make his season debut? Utah certainly hopes so.

In addition to Rising, much of this Utah team as also hurting.

Three players were injured in the loss to Oregon State, including Barnes, who went to the hospital after a big hit to the chest that was ruled targeting.

Barnes traveled home to Salt Lake City with the team after the hospital visit last night, a Utah spokesperson confirmed.

Running back Charlie Vincent was injured early on and defensive end Logan Fano left the game after what looked like a leg injury. Whittingham said it doesn’t look good for Fano or Vincent.

Tight end Brant Kuithe has yet to make his season debut after tearing his ACL last September. RB1 Ja’Quinden Jackson, who has dealt with an ankle injury since fall camp, did not dress and was out for the Utes against Oregon State.

Kicker Cole Becker traveled and dressed, warming up pregame, but remained out for the third straight game. Likewise, projected starting offensive lineman Johnny Maea dressed and warmed up at Reser Stadium, but didn’t play. Maea has yet to make his season debut. Defensive end Connor O’Toole, who has not played this season, was out again. Whittingham indicated last week that both Maea and O’Toole are close to returning.

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman, who has been out since the Baylor game, did not participate in Friday’s game. Munir McClain has also been out since the Weber State game. Running back Micah Bernard is out for the season and quarterback Brandon Rose, who suffered an injury in a fall scrimmage, has not dressed for any game this season.

Utah has gotten some injured players back, like defensive tackles Simote Pepa and Junior Tafuna, but still have a long way to go to be fully healthy.

After hosting Cal on Oct. 14, the Utes face a gauntlet that includes three of four games against USC, Oregon and Washington.

The bye week is welcome for Whittingham and his team.

“Very welcome,” Whittingham said. “It’s going to be the opportunity to regroup and see where we’re at and see what the roster looks like.”