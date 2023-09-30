Live coverage: Does Utah State’s season hinge on the outcome against UConn?

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday morning’s meeting between the Utah State Aggies (1-3) and the UConn Huskies (0-4). Check back for updates throughout the game.
Pregame prep
Here are a few stories to get ready for Utah State’s game against UConn:
What people are saying about Utah State and UConn
Blake Anderson appeared on ‘College GameDay’ talking about mental health and the loss of his son by suicide. Here’s how people reacted
It’s the same story for Aggies — can speed and quickness win out against superior size and strength?
Are Power Five teams really scouting Group of Five teams for future roster additions during the season?