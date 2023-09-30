U.S. House passes 45-day stopgap bill to stave off a government shutdown, Senate must vote next

This story will be updated.

The U.S. House passed a 45-day stopgap funding measure in an effort to stave off a government shutdown Saturday, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released a “clean” resolution that continued funding the government at fiscal year 2023 levels while also including funds for disaster relief.

The bill was expected to be taken up in the Senate Saturday afternoon.

In a long speech on the House floor, Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Republicans hadn’t given his caucus enough time to look over the 71-page funding measure. He repeatedly blamed “extreme MAGA Republicans” for taking the country to the brink of a shutdown.

But in the end, the bill passed in a 335-91 vote. Among Republicans the vote was 126-90, while Democrats voted in favor of the bill 209-1. Seven members didn’t vote.

At a press conference Saturday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tried to shift blame for the brinksmanship from the House to the Senate, where senators had not yet passed any of the 12 appropriations bills necessary to fund the government. The House has so far passed four appropriations bills, which fund 70% of the government, he said

McCarthy also criticized President Joe Biden, who he said hasn’t been trying to avert a shutdown but rather has been traveling around the country.

“The House is going to act so government will not shut down. We will put a clean funding stopgap on the floor to keep government open for 45 days for the House and Senate to get their work done,” he said.

McCarthy had offered several continuing resolutions over the past few weeks, including some that cut spending and increased funds for border security, but there were not enough votes in his conference to pass any of the bills. Infighting in the Republican conference ensued.

But on Saturday, McCarthy offered a “clean” funding measure that would keep government funding at fiscal year 2023 levels, while including additional funds for disaster relief.

Some Republicans in the House, including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, had suggested they would try to replace McCarthy as speaker if he supported a clean bill.

But McCarthy said Saturday, “If somebody wants to remove me because I want to be the adult in the room, go ahead and try. But I think this country is too important.”

In a strange turn of events, New York Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman was accused of pulling a fire alarm in the Cannon Building, one of the U.S. Capitol complex office buildings, reportedly to delay a vote to adjourn in the House. But ultimately, the vote proceeded.

Rep Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning. An investigation into why it was pulled is underway. - Chairman Bryan Steil — House Admin. Committee GOP (@HouseAdmin) September 30, 2023

The House bill did not include billions of dollars in additional aid to Ukraine, which had been included in a proposal working its way through the Senate. But Senate Republicans refused to close debate on that bill Saturday, choosing instead to support House Republicans.

Several senators, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee, said the additional Ukraine aid made it impossible for them to support the measure, and McCarthy said late Friday the Senate resolution would not receive enough support to pass the House.