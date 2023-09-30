What to know about new additions to Will Hardy’s coaching staff

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy has finalized his coaching staff for the 2023-24 season and there are some additions fans should know about as we head into training camp.

New to the coaching staff this season are Chad Forcier, Rick Higgins, Scott Morrison and Mike Williams. The Jazz have also hired Thomas Kithier and Brandon Robinson as assistant video coordinators. They join Evan Bradds, Chris Jones, Sean Sheldon, Lamar Skeeter, Jason Terry, George Rodman, Anthony Beaumont, Andrew Warren and Matthew Temple, who were on the coaching staff last season.

The new additions bring a wide range of NBA experience. Forcier, who spent the last four seasons with Milwaukee, winning a title with the Bucks in 2021, has been coaching in the NBA for more than 20 years on different teams and is familiar with Hardy as they crossed paths in San Antonio.

Higgins was most recently an assistant coach under Stephen Silas with the Houston Rockets and brings nine years of NBA coaching experience to the Jazz. His time in Houston was largely with a very young team. Williams was the head coach of the G League Capital City Go-Go last season and has deep knowledge and experience with player development despite being just 27 years old. Morrison might be familiar to some Jazz fans. He was the 2022-23 head coach of the Salt Lake City Stars. He’s previously coached in Australia’s NBL as well as holding assistant coaching posts in the NBA.

These additions come after departures of Alex Jensen, Irv Roland, Bryan Bailey and Sanjay Lumpkin.

Jensen is now an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks. Bailey and Lumpkin both joined Quin Snyder’s staff with the Atlanta Hawks.

