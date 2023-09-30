Blake Anderson appeared on ‘College GameDay’ talking about mental health and the loss of his son by suicide. Here’s how people reacted

Blake Anderson continues to be an advocate for mental health and mental health awareness in the year and half since his son Robert Cason Anderson died by suicide at 21 years old.

At Utah State, by spearheading numerous mental health initiatives in the past year and a half, and now for a national audience on ESPN.

The Aggies’ head coach was featured on “College GameDay” — ESPN’s flagship CFB show — Saturday morning ahead of the USU’s matchup with UConn in Hartford, Connecticut.

If you or someone you know are struggling, PLEASE don’t try and carry it alone. Your life matters. You are loved and have purpose. When you feel like giving up, when it’s too heavy to carry… There are others not just willing, but wanting to help you carry it. 💚 https://t.co/ccVoa9Ot2i — Brittany Anderson (@brittm_anderson) September 30, 2023

In the seven-minute segment, Anderson’s story was unveiled, along with the mental health struggles of some current and former Aggies who turned to their head coach for help following his son’s death.

The segment had a powerful effect on those unfamiliar with Anderson’s story as well as with those who were already familiar with it.