Saturday, September 30, 2023 | 
Utah State Football College Football Sports

Blake Anderson appeared on ‘College GameDay’ talking about mental health and the loss of his son by suicide. Here’s how people reacted

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
SHARE Blake Anderson appeared on ‘College GameDay’ talking about mental health and the loss of his son by suicide. Here’s how people reacted
Utah State head coach Blake Anderson looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Vasha Hunt, AP

Blake Anderson continues to be an advocate for mental health and mental health awareness in the year and half since his son Robert Cason Anderson died by suicide at 21 years old.

At Utah State, by spearheading numerous mental health initiatives in the past year and a half, and now for a national audience on ESPN.

The Aggies’ head coach was featured on “College GameDay” — ESPN’s flagship CFB show — Saturday morning ahead of the USU’s matchup with UConn in Hartford, Connecticut.

In the seven-minute segment, Anderson’s story was unveiled, along with the mental health struggles of some current and former Aggies who turned to their head coach for help following his son’s death.

The segment had a powerful effect on those unfamiliar with Anderson’s story as well as with those who were already familiar with it.

