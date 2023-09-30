Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 30, 2023 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Bryson Barnes travels home with Utah after hospital visit

The Utah quarterback went to a hospital in Corvallis, Oregon, Friday after going down during the fourth quarter

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Bryson Barnes travels home with Utah after hospital visit
Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes (wearing white) looks for a receiver

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes looks for a receiver during game against Oregon State on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Barnes went to the hospital after suffering a big hit, but returned to Salt Lake City with the team.

Amanda Loman, Associated Press

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes traveled home to Salt Lake City with the team after a hospital visit last night in Corvallis, Oregon, a Utah spokesperson confirmed.

Barnes took a hard, late hit to the chest from Oregon State’s Calvin Hart Jr. early in the fourth quarter Friday night.

Hart Jr., who led with the crown of his helmet into Barnes’ chest, was ejected for targeting, becoming the second Beaver to be tossed from the game for a targeting incident involving Barnes.

The junior quarterback left the game and went to the hospital after the hit, with Utah coach Kyle Whittingham commenting postgame that he was “very concerned” about Barnes’ health.

After he was inserted in the game in the early third quarter after Nate Johnson’s struggles vs. the Beavers, Barnes was 5 for 8 for 40 yards and an interception.

No other details will be released about Barnes’ health at this time, the Utah spokesperson said.

Next Up In University of Utah
When will Cam Rising get the green light to return?
Analysis: Utes’ offensive woes finally catch up to them in loss to Oregon State
3 takeaways from No. 10 Utah’s loss to No. 19 Oregon State
Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 10 Utah’s loss to No. 19 Oregon State
BYU, Utah or Utah State? Which school’s alums are earning the most money in the NFL?
How is CFB viewership expected to change due to conference realignment?