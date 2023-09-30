Bryson Barnes travels home with Utah after hospital visit

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes traveled home to Salt Lake City with the team after a hospital visit last night in Corvallis, Oregon, a Utah spokesperson confirmed.

Barnes took a hard, late hit to the chest from Oregon State’s Calvin Hart Jr. early in the fourth quarter Friday night.

Hart Jr., who led with the crown of his helmet into Barnes’ chest, was ejected for targeting, becoming the second Beaver to be tossed from the game for a targeting incident involving Barnes.

The junior quarterback left the game and went to the hospital after the hit, with Utah coach Kyle Whittingham commenting postgame that he was “very concerned” about Barnes’ health.

After he was inserted in the game in the early third quarter after Nate Johnson’s struggles vs. the Beavers, Barnes was 5 for 8 for 40 yards and an interception.

No other details will be released about Barnes’ health at this time, the Utah spokesperson said.

