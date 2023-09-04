Facebook Twitter
High school football: UHSAA unveils initial RPI for 2023 season, all seven No. 1 seeds currently still undefeated

Box Elder High School plays football against Northridge High School at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday.

Box Elder High plays Northridge at Weber High in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Box Elder won the game 42-12.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

The UHSAA revealed its debut 2023 RPI rankings for high school football Monday morning, and if the previous two years are any indicator, it’s best to take the initial rankings with a grain of salt.

In each of the past three seasons, no more than two teams ranked first in the initial RPI rankings were still No. 1 when the regular season ended. In both 2020 and 2021, only one team ended the year ranked first.

For now though, the teams who can claim RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are Lehi (6A), Box Elder (5A), Green Canyon (4A), Richfield (3A), San Juan (2A), Duchesne (1A) and Rich (1A eight-player).

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs after Week 10, and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage, and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

In the latest Deseret News weekly rankings, the top team in each classification are Skyridge (6A), Brighton (5A), Ridgeline (4A), Canyon View (3A), San Juan (2A), Enterprise (1A) and Rich (1A 8-player).

Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:

Class 6A rankings
Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L
1 Lehi 0.780 1.000 0.583 0.677 4-0
2 Syracuse 0.741 1.000 0.500 0.660 4-0
3 Am. Fork 0.718 1.000 0.458 0.618 4-0
4 Skyridge 0.715 1.000 0.417 0.771 4-0
5 Mtn. Ridge 0.669 1.000 0.333 0.688 4-0
6 Corner Cyn 0.635 0.750 0.500 0.729 3-1
7 Davis 0.627 0.750 0.500 0.646 3-1
8 Pl. Grove 0.621 1.000 0.250 0.583 4-0
9 Herriman 0.617 0.750 0.500 0.549 3-1
10 Copper Hills 0.500 0.750 0.250 0.500 3-1
11 Bingham 0.498 0.250 0.750 0.479 1-3
12 Riverton 0.453 0.000 0.889 0.528 0-3
13 Lone Peak 0.435 0.250 0.583 0.604 1-3
14 Westlake 0.383 0.250 0.500 0.458 1-3
15 Weber 0.380 0.250 0.500 0.427 1-3
16 Fremont 0.377 0.000 0.750 0.396 0-4
17 Farmington 0.377 0.000 0.750 0.396 0-4
18 Layton 0.257 0.000 0.500 0.323 0-4
Class 5A rankings
Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L
1 Box Elder 0.766 1.000 0.583 0.531 4-0
2 Brighton 0.665 0.750 0.583 0.649 3-1
3 Timpview 0.650 0.500 0.833 0.500 2-2
4 Springville 0.617 0.750 0.500 0.542 3-1
5 Hunter 0.613 0.750 0.500 0.500 3-1
6 East 0.611 0.500 0.750 0.490 2-2
7 Maple Mtn. 0.575 0.500 0.667 0.500 2-2
8 West Jordan 0.569 0.500 0.667 0.438 2-2
9 Roy 0.547 0.750 0.333 0.594 3-1
10 Bonneville 0.540 0.500 0.583 0.521 2-2
11 Alta 0.535 0.750 0.292 0.660 3-1
12 West 0.524 0.333 0.722 0.486 1-2
13 Granger 0.523 0.500 0.583 0.354 2-2
14 Cedar Valley 0.515 0.500 0.542 0.458 2-2
15 Highland 0.506 0.500 0.500 0.556 2-2
16 Olympus 0.499 0.500 0.500 0.493 2-2
17 Bountiful 0.460 0.500 0.417 0.479 2-2
18 Kearns 0.454 0.250 0.667 0.417 1-3
19 Woods Cross 0.431 0.500 0.333 0.563 2-2
20 Wasatch 0.431 0.250 0.625 0.375 1-3
21 Orem 0.430 0.250 0.583 0.552 1-3
22 Northridge 0.392 0.500 0.250 0.542 2-2
23 Viewmont 0.354 0.500 0.167 0.542 2-2
24 Taylorsville 0.342 0.000 0.667 0.417 0-4
25 Clearfield 0.340 0.000 0.667 0.396 0-4
26 Cyprus 0.338 0.250 0.417 0.375 1-3
27 Skyline 0.269 0.000 0.500 0.438 0-4
Class 4A Rankings
Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L
1 Green Cyn 0.815 1.000 0.667 0.646 4-0
2 Ridgeline 0.744 1.000 0.500 0.691 4-0
3 Park City 0.733 1.000 0.500 0.583 4-0
4 Sky View 0.670 1.000 0.333 0.698 4-0
5 Snow Cyn 0.657 0.750 0.583 0.573 3-1
6 Provo 0.627 0.750 0.500 0.646 3-1
7 Timpanogos 0.617 0.750 0.542 0.354 3-1
8 Stansbury 0.615 0.500 0.750 0.521 2-2
9 Crim. Cliffs 0.598 0.750 0.417 0.729 3-1
10 Desert Hills 0.591 0.500 0.708 0.472 2-2
11 Mtn. Crest 0.580 0.500 0.708 0.358 2-2
12 Cedar 0.534 0.250 0.833 0.469 1-3
13 Salem Hills 0.533 0.500 0.583 0.458 2-2
14 Bear River 0.507 0.500 0.500 0.573 2-2
15 Payson 0.503 0.500 0.500 0.531 2-2
16 Pine View 0.495 0.500 0.500 0.448 2-2
17 Dixie 0.491 0.250 0.750 0.406 1-3
18 Sp. Fork 0.427 0.500 0.333 0.521 2-2
19 Logan 0.425 0.500 0.333 0.503 2-2
20 Jordan 0.350 0.333 0.333 0.500 1-2
21 Mtn. View 0.348 0.250 0.417 0.479 1-3
22 Hillcrest 0.341 0.250 0.417 0.406 1-3
23 Uintah 0.307 0.250 0.333 0.444 1-3
24 Hurricane 0.298 0.250 0.292 0.538 1-3
25 Murray 0.221 0.000 0.417 0.333 0-4
26 Cottonwood 0.205 0.000 0.333 0.552 0-4
27 Tooele 0.157 0.000 0.250 0.448 0-4
Class 3A rankings
Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L
1 Richfield 0.793 1.000 0.625 0.615 4-0
2 Cnyn View 0.733 1.000 0.500 0.583 4-0
3 Manti 0.639 0.750 0.542 0.580 3-1
4 Ogden 0.598 0.750 0.458 0.545 3-1
5 Morgan 0.535 0.250 0.833 0.479 1-3
6 Ben Lomond 0.527 0.500 0.583 0.396 2-2
7 Grantsville 0.461 0.250 0.667 0.490 1-3
8 Juab 0.444 0.500 0.333 0.688 2-2
9 Union 0.400 0.333 0.444 0.500 1-2
10 No. Sanpete 0.341 0.250 0.417 0.406 1-3
11 Carbon 0.303 0.250 0.333 0.406 1-3
12 Juan Diego 0.286 0.000 0.556 0.361 0-3
Class 2A Rankings
Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L
1 San Juan 0.637 1.000 0.250 0.743 4-0
2 Judge 0.588 0.333 0.889 0.375 1-2
3 Prov. Hall 0.584 0.750 0.417 0.594 3-1
4 Lay. Christian 0.571 0.250 0.917 0.458 1-3
5 Emery 0.551 0.500 0.625 0.444 2-2
6 Summit Acad 0.504 0.500 0.500 0.542 2-2
7 Delta 0.504 0.750 0.250 0.542 3-1
8 So. Summit 0.488 0.500 0.500 0.375 2-2
9 ALA 0.370 0.250 0.500 0.323 1-3
10 So. Sevier 0.343 0.250 0.417 0.427 1-3
11 Grand 0.258 0.250 0.250 0.333 1-3
Class 1A Rankings
Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L
1 Duchesne 0.833 1.000 0.750 0.458 4-0
2 Enterprise 0.684 1.000 0.375 0.649 4-0
3 Kanab 0.675 1.000 0.333 0.750 4-0
4 Beaver 0.671 0.750 0.583 0.708 3-1
5 Millard 0.597 0.500 0.750 0.344 2-2
6 Gunnison 0.515 0.750 0.292 0.465 3-1
7 No. Summit 0.498 0.750 0.250 0.479 3-1
8 Milford 0.478 0.500 0.458 0.465 2-2
9 No. Sevier 0.339 0.000 0.667 0.385 0-4
10 Parowan 0.260 0.000 0.500 0.354 0-4
Class 1A (8-player) Rankings
Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L
1 Rich 0.806 1.000 0.667 0.556 3-0
2 Monticello 0.508 0.333 0.667 0.583 1-2
3 Altamont 0.500 0.500 0.500 0.500 1-1
4 Whitehorse 0.492 0.500 0.500 0.417 1-1
5 Water Cyn. 0.414 0.333 0.500 0.389 1-2
6 Mon. Valley 0.200 0.000 0.333 0.500 0-3
7 St. Joseph 0.189 0.000 0.333 0.389 0-3
8 USDB 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0-0

