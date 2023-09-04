Facebook Twitter
High school girls soccer: At midway point of 2023 season, check out where teams sit in latest UHSAA RPI rankings

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Weber at Davis in Kaysville on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The two-month high school girls soccer regular season reached its midway point this past week, and here’s a look at the current UHSAA RPI rankings that will be used to seed the state tournaments next month.

The RPI rankings are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage, and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

In the latest Deseret News weekly rankings, the top team in each classification are Lone Peak (6A), Skyline (5A), Green Canyon (4A), Canyon View (3A) and Parowan (2A).

Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:

Class 6A rankings
Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L-T
1 Lone Peak 0.726 0.909 0.573 0.590 10-1-0
2 Davis 0.715 1.000 0.461 0.574 8-0-0
3 Weber 0.665 0.750 0.608 0.536 6-2-0
4 Am. Fork 0.660 0.778 0.569 0.541 7-2-0
5 Copper Hills 0.649 0.889 0.448 0.479 8-1-0
6 Layton 0.602 0.625 0.585 0.574 5-3-0
7 Mtn. Ridge 0.564 0.667 0.462 0.558 6-3-0
8 Skyridge 0.554 0.600 0.512 0.537 6-4-0
9 Farmington 0.540 0.556 0.521 0.555 5-4-0
10 Corner Cyn 0.525 0.450 0.604 0.508 4-5-1
11 Riverton 0.522 0.556 0.479 0.560 5-4-0
12 SL Academy 0.514 0.444 0.578 0.537 4-5-0
13 Syracuse 0.495 0.444 0.537 0.534 4-5-0
14 Pl. Grove 0.465 0.300 0.621 0.509 3-7-0
15 Fremont 0.456 0.222 0.673 0.534 2-7-0
16 Westlake 0.440 0.500 0.366 0.502 5-5-0
17 Lehi 0.413 0.200 0.611 0.482 2-8-0
18 Herriman 0.381 0.222 0.515 0.494 2-7-0
19 Bingham 0.335 0.111 0.517 0.528 1-8-0
Class 5A rankings
Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L-T
1 Skyline 0.720 0.889 0.594 0.528 8-1-0
2 Timpview 0.646 0.778 0.541 0.526 7-2-0
3 Wasatch 0.645 0.667 0.646 0.545 6-3-0
4 Clearfield 0.638 0.778 0.521 0.532 7-2-0
5 Olympus 0.618 0.700 0.553 0.544 7-3-0
6 East 0.609 0.667 0.573 0.511 6-3-0
7 Brighton 0.586 0.667 0.525 0.498 6-3-0
8 Springville 0.582 0.556 0.616 0.545 5-4-0
9 Salem Hills 0.579 0.700 0.463 0.556 7-3-0
10 Kearns 0.577 0.857 0.323 0.456 6-1-0
11 Bountiful 0.570 0.667 0.485 0.518 6-3-0
12 Northridge 0.551 0.625 0.484 0.515 5-3-0
13 Woods Cross 0.546 0.556 0.547 0.495 5-4-0
14 Box Elder 0.523 0.556 0.494 0.508 5-4-0
15 Maple Mtn. 0.522 0.375 0.669 0.525 3-5-0
16 Spanish Fork 0.497 0.500 0.476 0.575 4-4-1
17 Alta 0.471 0.444 0.483 0.541 4-5-0
18 Bonneville 0.417 0.333 0.476 0.527 3-6-0
19 Viewmont 0.388 0.222 0.531 0.485 2-7-0
20 Roy 0.387 0.222 0.526 0.502 2-7-0
21 West 0.383 0.222 0.514 0.523 2-7-0
22 West Jordan 0.357 0.300 0.390 0.462 3-7-0
23 Cedar Valley 0.352 0.111 0.559 0.505 1-8-0
24 Taylorsville 0.350 0.300 0.374 0.464 3-7-0
25 Hunter 0.344 0.313 0.351 0.458 2-5-1
26 Highland 0.337 0.222 0.417 0.495 2-7-0
27 Cyprus 0.289 0.063 0.497 0.373 0-7-1
28 Granger 0.223 0.000 0.401 0.421 0-10-0
Class 4A rankings
Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L-T
1 Green Cnyn 0.744 0.900 0.624 0.585 9-1-0
2 Stansbury 0.695 0.900 0.539 0.481 9-1-0
3 Ridgeline 0.689 0.818 0.590 0.554 9-2-0
4 Desert Hills 0.648 0.800 0.518 0.544 8-2-0
5 Park City 0.639 0.778 0.521 0.545 7-2-0
6 Crim. Cliffs 0.598 0.778 0.434 0.523 7-2-0
7 Mtn. View 0.598 0.700 0.509 0.533 7-3-0
8 Murray 0.595 0.778 0.439 0.477 7-2-0
9 Mtn. Crest 0.574 0.500 0.654 0.548 5-5-0
10 Timpanogos 0.560 0.667 0.452 0.568 6-3-0
11 Logan 0.548 0.500 0.597 0.542 4-4-0
12 Orem 0.538 0.625 0.464 0.477 5-3-0
13 Sky View 0.529 0.500 0.555 0.544 5-5-0
14 Uintah 0.494 0.480 0.515 0.468 5-5-0
15 Bear River 0.488 0.444 0.519 0.547 4-5-0
16 Jordan 0.486 0.556 0.421 0.463 5-4-0
17 Snow Cnyn 0.468 0.500 0.425 0.518 5-5-0
18 Cedar 0.448 0.444 0.436 0.515 4-5-0
19 Dixie 0.446 0.375 0.503 0.514 3-5-0
20 Hillcrest 0.437 0.333 0.522 0.518 3-6-0
21 Provo 0.407 0.286 0.501 0.526 2-5-0
22 Cottonwood 0.401 0.286 0.500 0.474 2-5-0
23 Payson 0.395 0.222 0.556 0.450 2-7-0
24 Hurricane 0.394 0.250 0.527 0.450 2-6-0
25 Tooele 0.390 0.200 0.567 0.450 2-8-0
26 Pine View 0.288 0.000 0.537 0.463 0-8-0
Class 3A Rankings
Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L-T
1 Canyon View 0.650 0.833 0.494 0.530 7-2-0
2 Manti 0.644 0.750 0.568 0.515 6-2-0
3 Ogden 0.626 0.786 0.477 0.580 5-2-0
4 Delta 0.597 0.625 0.590 0.506 5-3-0
5 Carbon 0.597 0.625 0.588 0.509 5-3-0
6 Richfield 0.560 0.625 0.502 0.527 5-3-0
7 Morgan 0.539 0.607 0.481 0.488 4-3-0
8 Juan Diego 0.531 0.607 0.470 0.458 4-3-0
9 Grantsville 0.488 0.781 0.195 0.493 6-2-0
10 No. Sanpete 0.450 0.375 0.526 0.446 3-5-0
11 Juab 0.448 0.375 0.504 0.524 3-5-0
12 Ben Lomond 0.441 0.333 0.558 0.403 2-4-0
13 Prov. Hall 0.424 0.429 0.433 0.362 3-4-0
14 Union 0.375 0.250 0.482 0.459 2-6-0
15 Judge 0.372 0.313 0.404 0.493 1-3-0
16 So. Summit 0.365 0.143 0.601 0.306 1-6-0
17 Emery 0.275 0.000 0.499 0.509 0-8-0
18 Summit Acad. 0.256 0.000 0.495 0.328 0-5-0
Class 2A Rankings
Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L-T
1 Parowan 0.560 0.667 0.464 0.514 4-2-0
2 Waterford 0.559 0.750 0.377 0.520 5-2-0
3 Row. Hall 0.517 0.500 0.563 0.387 2-2-0
4 Millard 0.502 0.600 0.411 0.474 3-2-0
5 Maeser 0.485 0.750 0.196 0.588 3-1-0
6 Draper APA 0.471 0.800 0.133 0.513 4-1-0
7 Am. Heritage 0.441 0.600 0.267 0.511 3-2-0
8 Beaver 0.439 0.400 0.477 0.446 2-3-0
9 St. Joseph 0.365 0.200 0.506 0.477 1-4-0
10 APA WV 0.341 0.250 0.458 0.225 1-3-0
11 No. Summit 0.335 0.000 0.708 0.165 0-2-0
12 So. Sevier 0.330 0.429 0.196 0.487 3-4-0
13 San Juan 0.243 0.000 0.467 0.330 0-2-0
14 ALA 0.238 0.000 0.472 0.254 0-3-0
15 UM Hillfield 0.201 0.000 0.375 0.326 0-2-0

