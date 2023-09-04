High school girls soccer: At midway point of 2023 season, check out where teams sit in latest UHSAA RPI rankings

The two-month high school girls soccer regular season reached its midway point this past week, and here’s a look at the current UHSAA RPI rankings that will be used to seed the state tournaments next month.
The RPI rankings are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage, and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.
In the latest Deseret News weekly rankings, the top team in each classification are Lone Peak (6A), Skyline (5A), Green Canyon (4A), Canyon View (3A) and Parowan (2A).
Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:
Class 6A rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L-T
|1
|Lone Peak
|0.726
|0.909
|0.573
|0.590
|10-1-0
|2
|Davis
|0.715
|1.000
|0.461
|0.574
|8-0-0
|3
|Weber
|0.665
|0.750
|0.608
|0.536
|6-2-0
|4
|Am. Fork
|0.660
|0.778
|0.569
|0.541
|7-2-0
|5
|Copper Hills
|0.649
|0.889
|0.448
|0.479
|8-1-0
|6
|Layton
|0.602
|0.625
|0.585
|0.574
|5-3-0
|7
|Mtn. Ridge
|0.564
|0.667
|0.462
|0.558
|6-3-0
|8
|Skyridge
|0.554
|0.600
|0.512
|0.537
|6-4-0
|9
|Farmington
|0.540
|0.556
|0.521
|0.555
|5-4-0
|10
|Corner Cyn
|0.525
|0.450
|0.604
|0.508
|4-5-1
|11
|Riverton
|0.522
|0.556
|0.479
|0.560
|5-4-0
|12
|SL Academy
|0.514
|0.444
|0.578
|0.537
|4-5-0
|13
|Syracuse
|0.495
|0.444
|0.537
|0.534
|4-5-0
|14
|Pl. Grove
|0.465
|0.300
|0.621
|0.509
|3-7-0
|15
|Fremont
|0.456
|0.222
|0.673
|0.534
|2-7-0
|16
|Westlake
|0.440
|0.500
|0.366
|0.502
|5-5-0
|17
|Lehi
|0.413
|0.200
|0.611
|0.482
|2-8-0
|18
|Herriman
|0.381
|0.222
|0.515
|0.494
|2-7-0
|19
|Bingham
|0.335
|0.111
|0.517
|0.528
|1-8-0
Class 5A rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L-T
|1
|Skyline
|0.720
|0.889
|0.594
|0.528
|8-1-0
|2
|Timpview
|0.646
|0.778
|0.541
|0.526
|7-2-0
|3
|Wasatch
|0.645
|0.667
|0.646
|0.545
|6-3-0
|4
|Clearfield
|0.638
|0.778
|0.521
|0.532
|7-2-0
|5
|Olympus
|0.618
|0.700
|0.553
|0.544
|7-3-0
|6
|East
|0.609
|0.667
|0.573
|0.511
|6-3-0
|7
|Brighton
|0.586
|0.667
|0.525
|0.498
|6-3-0
|8
|Springville
|0.582
|0.556
|0.616
|0.545
|5-4-0
|9
|Salem Hills
|0.579
|0.700
|0.463
|0.556
|7-3-0
|10
|Kearns
|0.577
|0.857
|0.323
|0.456
|6-1-0
|11
|Bountiful
|0.570
|0.667
|0.485
|0.518
|6-3-0
|12
|Northridge
|0.551
|0.625
|0.484
|0.515
|5-3-0
|13
|Woods Cross
|0.546
|0.556
|0.547
|0.495
|5-4-0
|14
|Box Elder
|0.523
|0.556
|0.494
|0.508
|5-4-0
|15
|Maple Mtn.
|0.522
|0.375
|0.669
|0.525
|3-5-0
|16
|Spanish Fork
|0.497
|0.500
|0.476
|0.575
|4-4-1
|17
|Alta
|0.471
|0.444
|0.483
|0.541
|4-5-0
|18
|Bonneville
|0.417
|0.333
|0.476
|0.527
|3-6-0
|19
|Viewmont
|0.388
|0.222
|0.531
|0.485
|2-7-0
|20
|Roy
|0.387
|0.222
|0.526
|0.502
|2-7-0
|21
|West
|0.383
|0.222
|0.514
|0.523
|2-7-0
|22
|West Jordan
|0.357
|0.300
|0.390
|0.462
|3-7-0
|23
|Cedar Valley
|0.352
|0.111
|0.559
|0.505
|1-8-0
|24
|Taylorsville
|0.350
|0.300
|0.374
|0.464
|3-7-0
|25
|Hunter
|0.344
|0.313
|0.351
|0.458
|2-5-1
|26
|Highland
|0.337
|0.222
|0.417
|0.495
|2-7-0
|27
|Cyprus
|0.289
|0.063
|0.497
|0.373
|0-7-1
|28
|Granger
|0.223
|0.000
|0.401
|0.421
|0-10-0
Class 4A rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L-T
|1
|Green Cnyn
|0.744
|0.900
|0.624
|0.585
|9-1-0
|2
|Stansbury
|0.695
|0.900
|0.539
|0.481
|9-1-0
|3
|Ridgeline
|0.689
|0.818
|0.590
|0.554
|9-2-0
|4
|Desert Hills
|0.648
|0.800
|0.518
|0.544
|8-2-0
|5
|Park City
|0.639
|0.778
|0.521
|0.545
|7-2-0
|6
|Crim. Cliffs
|0.598
|0.778
|0.434
|0.523
|7-2-0
|7
|Mtn. View
|0.598
|0.700
|0.509
|0.533
|7-3-0
|8
|Murray
|0.595
|0.778
|0.439
|0.477
|7-2-0
|9
|Mtn. Crest
|0.574
|0.500
|0.654
|0.548
|5-5-0
|10
|Timpanogos
|0.560
|0.667
|0.452
|0.568
|6-3-0
|11
|Logan
|0.548
|0.500
|0.597
|0.542
|4-4-0
|12
|Orem
|0.538
|0.625
|0.464
|0.477
|5-3-0
|13
|Sky View
|0.529
|0.500
|0.555
|0.544
|5-5-0
|14
|Uintah
|0.494
|0.480
|0.515
|0.468
|5-5-0
|15
|Bear River
|0.488
|0.444
|0.519
|0.547
|4-5-0
|16
|Jordan
|0.486
|0.556
|0.421
|0.463
|5-4-0
|17
|Snow Cnyn
|0.468
|0.500
|0.425
|0.518
|5-5-0
|18
|Cedar
|0.448
|0.444
|0.436
|0.515
|4-5-0
|19
|Dixie
|0.446
|0.375
|0.503
|0.514
|3-5-0
|20
|Hillcrest
|0.437
|0.333
|0.522
|0.518
|3-6-0
|21
|Provo
|0.407
|0.286
|0.501
|0.526
|2-5-0
|22
|Cottonwood
|0.401
|0.286
|0.500
|0.474
|2-5-0
|23
|Payson
|0.395
|0.222
|0.556
|0.450
|2-7-0
|24
|Hurricane
|0.394
|0.250
|0.527
|0.450
|2-6-0
|25
|Tooele
|0.390
|0.200
|0.567
|0.450
|2-8-0
|26
|Pine View
|0.288
|0.000
|0.537
|0.463
|0-8-0
Class 3A Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L-T
|1
|Canyon View
|0.650
|0.833
|0.494
|0.530
|7-2-0
|2
|Manti
|0.644
|0.750
|0.568
|0.515
|6-2-0
|3
|Ogden
|0.626
|0.786
|0.477
|0.580
|5-2-0
|4
|Delta
|0.597
|0.625
|0.590
|0.506
|5-3-0
|5
|Carbon
|0.597
|0.625
|0.588
|0.509
|5-3-0
|6
|Richfield
|0.560
|0.625
|0.502
|0.527
|5-3-0
|7
|Morgan
|0.539
|0.607
|0.481
|0.488
|4-3-0
|8
|Juan Diego
|0.531
|0.607
|0.470
|0.458
|4-3-0
|9
|Grantsville
|0.488
|0.781
|0.195
|0.493
|6-2-0
|10
|No. Sanpete
|0.450
|0.375
|0.526
|0.446
|3-5-0
|11
|Juab
|0.448
|0.375
|0.504
|0.524
|3-5-0
|12
|Ben Lomond
|0.441
|0.333
|0.558
|0.403
|2-4-0
|13
|Prov. Hall
|0.424
|0.429
|0.433
|0.362
|3-4-0
|14
|Union
|0.375
|0.250
|0.482
|0.459
|2-6-0
|15
|Judge
|0.372
|0.313
|0.404
|0.493
|1-3-0
|16
|So. Summit
|0.365
|0.143
|0.601
|0.306
|1-6-0
|17
|Emery
|0.275
|0.000
|0.499
|0.509
|0-8-0
|18
|Summit Acad.
|0.256
|0.000
|0.495
|0.328
|0-5-0
Class 2A Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L-T
|1
|Parowan
|0.560
|0.667
|0.464
|0.514
|4-2-0
|2
|Waterford
|0.559
|0.750
|0.377
|0.520
|5-2-0
|3
|Row. Hall
|0.517
|0.500
|0.563
|0.387
|2-2-0
|4
|Millard
|0.502
|0.600
|0.411
|0.474
|3-2-0
|5
|Maeser
|0.485
|0.750
|0.196
|0.588
|3-1-0
|6
|Draper APA
|0.471
|0.800
|0.133
|0.513
|4-1-0
|7
|Am. Heritage
|0.441
|0.600
|0.267
|0.511
|3-2-0
|8
|Beaver
|0.439
|0.400
|0.477
|0.446
|2-3-0
|9
|St. Joseph
|0.365
|0.200
|0.506
|0.477
|1-4-0
|10
|APA WV
|0.341
|0.250
|0.458
|0.225
|1-3-0
|11
|No. Summit
|0.335
|0.000
|0.708
|0.165
|0-2-0
|12
|So. Sevier
|0.330
|0.429
|0.196
|0.487
|3-4-0
|13
|San Juan
|0.243
|0.000
|0.467
|0.330
|0-2-0
|14
|ALA
|0.238
|0.000
|0.472
|0.254
|0-3-0
|15
|UM Hillfield
|0.201
|0.000
|0.375
|0.326
|0-2-0
