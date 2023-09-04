Utah athletic director Mark Harlan is now on the College Football Playoff committee

University of Utah athletic director Mark Harlan has a new responsibility — he will now serve on the College Football Playoff committee.

Announced Monday afternoon, Harlan will replace Jen Cohen, formerly the AD at Washington — now at USC — who decided to step down from the committee in order to focus on her new role with the Trojans.

“We are pleased to have Mark join the committee. His vast knowledge and experience as a college administrator has him well prepared for this new role,” Bill Hancock, executive director of the CFP said in a statement. “While we are sorry Jennifer has had to step down from the committee, we certainly understand the exciting and challenging responsibilities she has with her new position at USC.”

Harlan has been Utah’s AD since 2018, during which time the Utes have won four national championships and 24 conference championships, 16 in the past two years.

“I’m honored to serve in this important role, and I’d like to thank the CFP management committee for this opportunity.” Harlan said in a statement. “I recognize the importance of this committee for college football and for our industry, and I’m eager to join the current committee members in this commitment for the 2023 season.”

The CFP selection committee is responsible for choosing the four teams that will play in the playoff every year — assigning them to the two semifinal games — as well as ranking the other top 25 teams week to week.

The committee will begin meeting in-person on Monday, Oct. 30 and release a ranking of the top 25 teams each week leading up to its final selections on Dec. 3.

For Cohen, the amount of work required as a member of the CFP selection committee was too much given her new responsibilities.

“This decision was not an easy one, as the opportunity to serve on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee is truly an honor, and the committee members and CFP staff are exceptional people,” Cohen said in a statement. “However, to do exemplary work on the committee demands an enormous amount of time, work, research and travel, and after making this transition, it is clear to me that now at a new institution my full focus and energy must be on USC Athletics and on our student-athletes, coaches and staff.

“I am confident that this decision in the best interests of USC and the CFP, and I am grateful for the support and understanding of President Folt, Lincoln Riley and Bill Hancock and wish the committee the very best in the months ahead.”

The 2023 CFP committee members are now as follows:

