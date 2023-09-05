In case you didn’t hear, Trader Joe’s has had its 6th recall in a 2-month span

You may or may not have already heard that Trader Joe’s has had its sixth item recalled in the span of two months.

The latest item to be recalled by the chain is its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales, because “they might contain milk allergens,” according to CNN.

The Food and Drug Administration reported to the public that the decision to pull the tamales was “prompted by a consumer complaint that the items containing milk allergens were disseminated in packaging that failed to disclose the presence of milk.”

“If you purchased Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund,” Trader Joe’s told customers on its website.

What Trader Joe’s food was recalled?

Is Trader Joe’s FDA approved?

Vox reported that a Trader Joe’s representative once wrote in an email that the chain purchases “only products that are produced in FDA or USDA licensed and approved commercial manufacturing facilities that possess a variety of food safety certifications.”

Trader Joe’s website further elaborated that the company “does not sell any product containing chemicals in excess of the levels allowed by the FDA or any other law.”

“No injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement, according to ABC7 Chicago.

Why are there so many recalls at Trader Joe’s?

“Physical contamination” of foreign materials, such as insects, rocks and metal, is the reason for the various Trader Joe’s recalls the public has seen this summer, according to USA Today.

Public relations manager Nakia Rohde said in a statement, “We will never leave to chance the safety of the products we offer.”

Rohde continued, “We pull the product from our shelves as soon as we are aware of an issue.”

