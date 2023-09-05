First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, a spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

Biden’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, stated that the first lady is “experiencing only mild symptoms,” in a statement released Monday night.

The first lady, who was supposed to start teaching Tuesday for the fall semester at Northern Virginia Community College, will stay at the family’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, CNN reported.

Did President Biden test positive for COVID-19?

President Joe Biden’s test results were negative for COVID-19 as of Monday evening, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated.

“The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms,” a statement from Jean-Pierre reads.

The Bidens both previously tested positive for COVID-19 last summer, according to The Associated Press.

