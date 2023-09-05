Facebook Twitter
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Maine One at the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, en route to Florida. Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, a spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

Biden’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, stated that the first lady is “experiencing only mild symptoms,” in a statement released Monday night.

The first lady, who was supposed to start teaching Tuesday for the fall semester at Northern Virginia Community College, will stay at the family’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, CNN reported.

Did President Biden test positive for COVID-19?

President Joe Biden’s test results were negative for COVID-19 as of Monday evening, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated.

“The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms,” a statement from Jean-Pierre reads.

The Bidens both previously tested positive for COVID-19 last summer, according to The Associated Press.