Utah’s 2nd District awaits GOP primary results

With in-person voting locations mostly quiet and ballot tabulators whirring away, Utah 2nd Congressional District Republican candidates were preparing to gather with their supporters Tuesday night to wait for the results of the highly contested GOP primary election.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday evening, total voter turnout for the primary election among the district’s 210,100 registered Republicans was 33.1%. Utah’s last special congressional election in 2017 had a turnout of 40%.

The county with the highest turnout in the 2nd District was Piute at 44.6%. The county with the lowest turnout was Juab at 22.9%. Davis County had a turnout of 43.6%, Salt Lake County had a turnout of 33.8% and Washington County had a turnout of 28.5%.

The three Republican hopefuls vying to replace Utah’s longest-sitting congressman, Rep. Chris Stewart, include Bruce Hough, a businessman and former party official, Celeste Maloy, the GOP convention nominee and Stewart’s former legal counsel, and Becky Edwards, a former state lawmaker who ran for U.S. Senate against Sen. Mike Lee in the GOP primary last year.

Each has had less than 100 days from the time Stewart announced his resignation to assemble a campaign, raise money, advance through the GOP convention or signature-gathering processes and make an impression on as many 2nd District voters as possible.

And each has approached the abbreviated campaign cycle in their own way.

Edwards has branded herself as a “commonsense conservative,” leveraging established volunteers and high name recognition from her prior campaign where she was known as a more “moderate” Republican.

Hough has tried to clear a lane for himself as the “conservative in the race” with party-line messaging focused on “faith,” “family” and “freedom,” and an ad campaign critical of his opponents’ presidential voting records.

And Maloy has leaned on her endorsements from local leaders, including Stewart, as well as her policy experience and southern Utah ties to make her case for increased federalism to rural Utahns.

According to a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll conducted last month between Aug. 7-14, nearly a majority, 47%, of 2nd District Republicans who planned on voting in the Sept. 5 special primary election were undecided as to which of the three Republican candidates they would vote for with just three weeks remaining in the race. However, Edwards showed an early lead among self-described “moderate” conservatives, with 43% saying they would vote for Edwards if the primary were today, while a majority said they were still undecided.

In an effort to raise her name ID and reach undecided voters, Maloy capitalized on the support she received as the party’s nominee to organize 10 debates with local Republican parties across the district over the first two weeks of August, culminating in a televised debate on KSL. While she challenged both Hough and Edwards to accept the rigorous debate schedule, only Hough accepted, going so far as to schedule his own debate in Salt Lake County to fill what he thought was a gap in Maloy’s original lineup.

Edwards did not attend any of the debates, calling them her “opponent’s campaign events.” Instead, she opted to hold her own voter outreach events in counties across the district, sometimes with several scheduled each day.

Election coordinator Dimitri Sakellariou displays voting signs during Utah’s municipal and primary elections, which includes the 2nd Congressional District special primary, at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

With the help of over 1,000 volunteers, the Edwards campaign says it has made 30,000 in-person contacts, 50,000 phone calls and texts, handed out 20,000 flyers and organized more than 40 events over the last three months in 29 cities across the 13 counties represented in the 2nd District.

Like his opponents, Hough also traveled the state to attend numerous events during his campaign. He also began posting ads on his social media long before any other candidate, with messages ranging from the importance of limiting the size of government to touting his business background. Beginning in August, Hough’s social media became dominated with ads aimed at Edwards for her record of voting for Democratic presidents, including most recently for President Joe Biden and Maloy for her failure to vote in recent elections.

Edwards has raised the most money of any candidate, bringing in a total of $678,975 by mid-August, compared to Hough’s $538,700 and Maloy’s $307,308. Of those totals, Edwards loaned her campaign $300,000 and Hough loaned his $334,236. Maloy did not loan her campaign any money.

Edwards’ donations include $5,000 from the Republican Main Street Partnership PAC and $5,000 from The Orthopaedic PAC.

Hough’s campaign funds include maxed-out donations of $6,600 from both Kem Gardner, chairman of Gardner Company, a private commercial real estate business, and his wife, Carolyn, as well as $2,500 from the Natural Products Association PAC.

Maloy’s receipts include a $2,000 donation from the Salt Lake County Republican Party as well as $3,300 from Ally Isom, who challenged Edwards in last year’s Senate primary.

The 2nd District’s special election to fill Stewart’s soon-to-be-vacant seat has drawn national attention for its unique lineup of candidates during a time when a narrow Republican majority in the House has made Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s hold on his conference ever more tenuous.

The race is expected to be the only special election to take place in a red district this year and will be the first since McCarthy and his aligned Congressional Leadership Fund PAC agreed not to get involved in any open primary election for a safe Republican seat.

While McCarthy’s hands may be tied in regards to influencing Utah’s special election, experts say he and other Republican leaders in the House will be watching the race closely, likely hoping that a certain type of candidate will emerge as the winner.

“Leadership will be keenly honed in on this race,” former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz told the Deseret News in June. “They want somebody they can work with, and when the votes are close, go get their vote. With such a slim majority this is even more pivotal to how votes will ultimately go.”

But more than anything, McCarthy will want the seat to be filled quickly to bring his majority up from three to four seats, according to Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah.

“His interest is, one, that it’s a Republican, and two, that the Republican comes quickly,” Perry told the Deseret News in June, “because the issues before Congress are significant and he wants to keep his majority as large as he can.”

Whoever wins Tuesday’s primary will be likely to go on to win the general election this fall. The 2nd Congressional District is considered a safe Republican seat by the National Republican Congressional Committee and in 2022, Stewart was reelected by a 25-point margin, 59%-34%. But she or he will be entering Congress during one of the most difficult sessions this term, with a battle looming over the government’s 12 appropriations bills and a potential shutdown if negotiations between the Senate and the House — and McCarthy and his most conservative colleagues — fail to produce a deal.

Polls for in-person voting close at 8 p.m. at which time election results will start rolling in from the 13 counties that make up the state’s 2nd District. The first batch of votes released on the state’s election dashboard will be those from mail-in ballots received over the last three weeks. Updates with in-person vote tallies will come later in the night, followed by updated counts that include mail-in ballots received today or later in the week.

The winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary election will advance to the general election on Nov. 21, where they will face off against the Democratic nominee, state Sen. Kathleen Riebe, as well as nominees from Utah’s other registered parties.