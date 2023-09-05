Here is where Utah football is ranked after beating Florida

Utah’s season-opening victory over Florida of the Southeastern Conference had the Utes moving up in the latest Associated Press and coaches polls released Tuesday.

Utah jumped two spots to No. 12 in both the AP and coaches polls.

That puts the Utes, who beat the Gators 24-11, third among six Pac-12 teams in the latest top-25 rankings in both polls.

Up next for Utah is a matchup with Baylor on Saturday at 10 a.m. MDT. The Bears lost to Texas State 42-31 in Week 1.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press poll?

After a weekend in which every Pac-12 team won, Colorado joined five other Pac-12 teams in the top 25 with its 45-42 win over previously ranked TCU.

No. 6: USC — no change after 66-14 win over Nevada.

— no change after 66-14 win over Nevada. No. 8: Washington — up two spots after 56-19 win over Boise State.

— up two spots after 56-19 win over Boise State. No. 12: Utah — up two spots after 24-11 win over Florida.

— up two spots after 24-11 win over Florida. No. 13: Oregon — up two spots after 81-7 win over Portland State.

— up two spots after 81-7 win over Portland State. No. 16: Oregon State — up two spots after 42-17 win over San Jose State.

— up two spots after 42-17 win over San Jose State. No. 22: Colorado — entered the poll after 45-42 win over TCU.

The Big 12, meanwhile, saw most of its teams win in Week 1, though there were some upsets, including Colorado upsetting TCU and knocking the Horned Frogs out of the top 25.

No. 11: Texas — no change after 37-10 win over Rice.

— no change after 37-10 win over Rice. No. 15: Kansas State — up one spot after 45-0 win over Southeast Missouri State.

— up one spot after 45-0 win over Southeast Missouri State. No. 18: Oklahoma — up two spots after 73-0 win over Arkansas State.

Who are the top 5 in the latest AP poll?

No. 1: Georgia — no change after 48-7 win over Tennessee-Martin.

— no change after 48-7 win over Tennessee-Martin. No. 2: Michigan — no change after 30-3 win over East Carolina.

— no change after 30-3 win over East Carolina. No. 3: Alabama — up one spot after 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee.

— up one spot after 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee. No. 4: Florida State — up four spots after 45-24 win over LSU.

— up four spots after 45-24 win over LSU. No. 5: Ohio State — down two spots after 23-3 win over Indiana.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest coaches poll?

No. 6: USC — no change after 66-14 win over Nevada.

— no change after 66-14 win over Nevada. No. 8: Washington — up three spots after 56-19 win over Boise State.

— up three spots after 56-19 win over Boise State. No. 12: Utah — up two spots after 24-11 win over Florida.

— up two spots after 24-11 win over Florida. No. 13: Oregon — up two spots after 81-7 win over Portland State.

— up two spots after 81-7 win over Portland State. No. 18: Oregon State — no change after 42-17 win over San Jose State.

— no change after 42-17 win over San Jose State. No. 25: Colorado — entered the poll after 45-42 win over TCU.

No. 10: Texas — up two spots after 37-10 win over Rice.

— up two spots after 37-10 win over Rice. No. 15: Kansas State — up two spots after 45-0 win over Southeast Missouri State.

— up two spots after 45-0 win over Southeast Missouri State. No. 17: Oklahoma — up two spots after 73-0 win over Arkansas State.

Who are the top 5 in the latest coaches poll?

