Jeff Judkins is joining the University of Utah women’s basketball staff

Coming off a season where the Utah women’s basketball team won 27 games, earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16, head coach Lynne Roberts is adding a veteran voice to her coaching staff.

The school announced Tuesday that Jeff Judkins will join the Utes as assistant coach of player development and community ambassador.

Judkins retired in April 2022 as BYU’s women’s basketball head coach after 21 years leading the Cougars program.

Judkins brings a long list of coaching achievements with him to Utah. During his time at BYU, he led the Cougars to a 456-204 record — the school record for most wins by a head coach in BYU basketball history, men or women.

He also led BYU to the NCAA Tournament 10 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances, and the WNIT five times.

Judkins’ BYU teams also won five conference regular-season championships and four postseason conference titles.

“Juddy is not only one of the best basketball coaches in the history of the West Coast Conference, BYU, and our state, he’s also one of the best Utah Utes athletes in our department’s rich history,” Roberts said in a statement.

“I have known him well since before coming to Utah, with my time coaching against him in the WCC at University of the Pacific. I’ve always enjoyed his insights, and as a competitor of BYU for well over a decade, I have experienced firsthand what tremendous basketball strategies he holds and the strong player development he will bring to our program.”

Among his duties at Utah, Judkins will work with players on individual skill development and team defense, according to the school, while also working as a “liaison with the community, fans and LDS Institute on campus.”

“I have loved basketball since I was a child, I still do,” Judkins said in a statement. “There is something therapeutic about the strategy and preparation for the game. When coach Roberts approached me about assisting her efforts, I was honored.

“I played for the Utes, I graduated from the University of Utah and I coached at the University for 10 years. So not surprisingly, I have always had a fond spot for the U. This opportunity allows me to contribute to the University and the women’s basketball program but most importantly, it allows me to stay in the game I love so much.”

Judkins returns to Utah, where he was an assistant coach with the Runnin’ Utes men’s program from 1989-99 and played for the team from 1974-78.

Judkins was a second-team Academic All-American and three-time first-team All-WAC honoree during his playing days and was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 1978 NBA draft. He went on to play for the Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz before joining the coaching ranks.

“Beyond basketball, Juddy will be a great resource and trusted connection for our program in the greater Salt Lake City community as we continue to take our program to new heights. I’m thrilled to be able to bring him in on our staff and glad that he will be continuing his career where it all started on the Hill,” Roberts said.