Are these armpits ‘woke?’

Are your armpits “woke”?

They are if you’re a woman, and you don’t shave under your arms, according to a writer for the conservative news/sports website OutKick.

The article by Joe Kinsey cited a billboard campaign in New York’s Time Square, which features a variety of women exposing their underarms: some clean-shaven, some not, and one with underarm tattoos. The campaign is entitled “The Pits of New York.”

“Not your underarms. Not your business,” reads one of the captions, with the hashtag #FreethePits. Another reads “6 in 10 of us admit to judging others armpits.”

Kinsey said the campaign was a sign that Dove had gone “full woke” and that no one should be surprised. “The brand is owned by Unilever, which also owns Ben & Jerry’s, which famously posted a message this year, on the 4th of July, that America exists on stolen land and that it should returned to Native Americans.”

Unilever has, in fact, had to push back against complaints of “wokeness,” not only because of the Ben & Jerry’s post. Its former CEO, Alan Jope, spoke about “woke-washing” in 2019, saying that companies have a responsibility in the world that goes beyond the products they sell. “Brands without a purpose will have no long-term future with Unilever,” Jope added. Amid turmoil, he left the company earlier this year, months before he had initially said he would retire.

But objections to an “armpit positivity” campaign in Times Square may be the least of the new CEO’s worries, as Hein Schumacher is facing ongoing criticism of the company’s continued business operations in Russia.

And Dove has a long history of upending conventional standards of beauty in its advertising campaigns, going back to 2004.

In fact, this one may not be as controversial as a similar one that surfaced in 2014. Then, Dove developed ads encouraging women to take care of their armpits and referenced people referring to New Jersey as “the armpit of America.” That ad quickly disappeared.

Then again, with the recent effectiveness of “go woke, go broke” campaigns on social media, Dove could be the next brand to be “Bud-Lighted.”