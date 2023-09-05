The cost to watch the Colorado-Nebraska game in person this weekend has skyrocketed

It didn’t take very long for Colorado Buffaloes football to become a hot ticket item under Deion Sanders.

One game in fact. That’s all it took. A win at TCU.

Per Front Office Sports, ticket prices for this weekend’s game between Colorado and Nebraska have skyrocketed in the wake the Buffaloes thrilling victory and subsequent rise in the polls (CU (1-0) is now ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll).

According to StubHub, the cheapest seats now available at Folsom Field for Saturday’s showdown are just under $400 — $395 to be specific — while TicketMaster lists the cheapest available tickets at $425, all before fees.

Less than a week ago, $400 was the cost of an average ticket to the same game.

Per KVDR in Colorado, front row tickets for the CU-UNL contest are now selling for as much as $15,000, in a game that features two first-year head coaches in Sanders and Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, with teams that went a combined 5-19 in 2022.

Deion Sanders has completely remade the Colorado program, however, in a single offseason, and now both CU quarterback Shadeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter are considered Heisman Trophy contenders, equal to UNC quarterback Drake Maye, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, according to some outlets.

Deion Sanders has already been mentioned as a possible candidate for NFL jobs — when jobs inevitably open after the upcoming 2023-24 season — with NBC Sports’ Mike Florio writing, “Someone needs to pursue Deion in the next hiring cycle. The team that gets him would instantly become the hippest and hottest and most attractive destination in the entire NFL. And Deion would be worth every penny he makes, and then some.

“I believe. You should believe, too. Because Deion believes — and he knows how to make others believe in themselves. In a league where the margins are wafer thin, that belief can be all the difference on game day.”

David Ubben of The Athletic recently wrote that Sanders’ Colorado team is already “the most entertaining team in college football history.”

It would seem that fans are on board with that idea, as demand for the Buffaloes only continues to grow.

