Jimmy Buffett had a brief — and really funny — cameo in ‘Jurassic World’

How powerful is a song? For Jimmy Buffett, extremely.

Although he had a number of great tunes — “Fins,” “Come Monday” and “Volcano,” to name just a few — “Margaritaville,” off of Buffett’s seventh album, became the defining song of his career.

And it created an empire.

“Margaritaville” — a 1977 song that entered the Library of Congress this year — brought a little island escapism to listeners, and a whole lot of money to Buffett. It led to a restaurant chain, resorts, casinos, apparel and a short-lived Broadway musical. Earlier this year, Forbes declared Buffett a billionaire.

Now, in the wake of Buffett’s death at the age of 76, fans are remembering how “Margaritaville” also landed the beloved singer a brief — and hilarious — cameo in “Jurassic World.”

Jimmy Buffett has a cameo in ‘Jurassic World’

The bar and restaurant Margaritaville is apparently so wide-reaching that one wound up in the dinosaur theme park on Isla Nublar, The Wrap reported. In “Jurassic World,” Buffett, in an uncredited role, is the owner of the bar and can be seen fleeing to escape pterosaurs — but not empty-handed.

As park visitors scream in terror around him, Buffett somewhat calmly rushes away with a margarita in each hand.

In the video below, Buffett appears at about the 35-second mark.

It’s a brief moment, but one that gave viewers a lasting impression.

RIP Jimmy Buffett who had .25 seconds of screen time in Jurassic World and knew exactly how to use it. pic.twitter.com/5IKYsRPMkl — Katie (@KatiePZim) September 2, 2023

RIP Jimmy buffett ill always remember how you ran with two margaritas in jurassic world pic.twitter.com/jxUNC8GIWf — Telly Savalas in The Twilight Zone Truths™ (@TheDouggernaut) September 2, 2023

RIP Jimmy Buffett. You're a real one for this 'Jurassic World' cameo. pic.twitter.com/ppzfGLLcAp — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 2, 2023

Jimmy Buffett running from a dinosaur attack, all the while making sure not to spill his margaritas, in Jurassic World.



RIP to the man who invented chill pic.twitter.com/eI4TLNixJk — ERod 🔨 (@ERodBuster1) September 3, 2023

How Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville ended up in ‘Jurassic World’

According to the entertainment site Looper, Buffett was friends with “Jurassic World” producer Frank Marshall and appeared in some of his other movies, like “Hoot” and “Congo.”

“Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow said he chose to include Margaritaville in “Jurassic World” because he wanted the theme park to feel familiar to viewers.

“We wanted it to feel like a Fiji resort, and when you go down that Main Street, it’s all brands we know,” Trevorrow said, per Looper.

Jimmy Buffett on his hit song ‘Margaritaville’

Buffett started writing “Margaritaville” on a napkin at a bar and finished it while stuck in a traffic jam on Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys, per the Library of Congress. By 1977, it had become a top 10 hit.

“You’re lucky enough at some point to put your thumb on the pulse of something that people can connect with,” he said. “It’s an amazing and lucky thing to happen to you, and that happened with ‘Margaritaville.’”

