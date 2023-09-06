High school girls soccer Tuesday highlights: Mountain Ridge nets OT winner, Crimson Cliffs stays perfect in Region 9

Mountain Ridge kept pace at the top of the Region 2 standings as it eked out the 3-2 overtime win over Salt Lake Academy on Tuesday. Kelsie Peterson notched the golden goal on an assist from Kya Newton as the Sentinels improved to 5-1 in Region 2 play to stay even with Copper Hills.

Jocelyn Wright and Kya Newton scored first-half goals on assists from Peytyn Bullard and Kelsie Peterson, but Mountain Ridge couldn’t maintain the 2-0 halftime lead as the Griffins scored twice (including one own goal) in the second half to force overtime.

“We had to fight to the end against a solid SLA team that didn’t quit. It took a full team effort,” said Mountain Ridge coach Mark Osborne.

The Clearfield Falcons secured a 3-1 victory over upset-minded Viewmont to continue its terrific start to the season. Tatum Thomas scored a pair of goals, while Regan Cornell added one as Clearfield pulled away in the second half with the score level 1-1 in the first half. This victory improved the Falcons’ season record to 8-2 overall and 7-1 in Region 5 standings, while the Vikings’ record fell to 2-8 overall and 1-7 in the region.

Malia Jessop and Emily Bergero each scored second-half goals as Timpanogos pulled away from Orem for the shutout victory in Region 2 . Mary Roberts and Izzy Pierce assisted on those second half goals for the Tigers, while Emma McIff ensured a shutout in goal for Timpanogos. Both teams now sit at 3-2 in region play after the match, with Timpanogos improving to 7-3 overall.

“The girls stepped up offensively in this game and put continual pressure on Orem’s defense. Malia Jessop finished a beautiful shot from the top of the 18 to give us a 1-0 lead and then Emily Bergero put the second goal into the net off a corner kick from Mary Roberts. I was pleased with our team effort today and looking forward to the second half of Region play,” said Timpanogos coach Robyn Bretzing.

In a top of the table clash in Region 9, Quinci Smith and Kate Garrett each scored an unassisted goal in the first half, and then solid defending helped Crimson Cliffs maintain that 2-1 halftime lead as it improved to 6-0 in region play while dropping Desert Hills to 5-1.

Emily Sinister notched the Thunder’s lone goal in the first half on an assist from Lily Evans.

“We knew going in to this game that it would be a battle from the very first minute. Every single player, from the starting players to the players coming off the bench, did their part and that’s why we had success. We’ve worked hard at practice and improved on creating a more threatening attack and it showed last night. I couldn’t be more proud of the heart and focus my girls show each game,” said Crimson Cliffs coach Kat Esplin.

In a Region 10 girls soccer matchup, Park City Miners (6-0 in the region, 8-2 overall) secured a 3-2 victory over Murray (4-2 in the region, 7-3 overall) to stay perfect in region despite playing with 10 players to end the match.

Park City led 2-1 at halftime and maintained its lead to the final whistle. Leah Yaeger, Abby Hanton and Lauren Kindt all scored goals for the Miners, with Kindt adding a pair of assists as well. Murray’s Ava Talaeai netted both of her team’s goals, both from penalty kicks.

“Coming into a new region this season, the only team we were familiar with was Murray who moved into this region with us so we knew that Murray was a team full of talented players and extremely well coached and organized. Our expectations were that this game would be a battle and it was,” said Park City coach Anthony DiCicco.

“Even up two goals we expected Murray to continue to apply pressure and they did. Mistakes on our part led to us conceding two penalties and going down a player. However even with 10 players we stayed true to our principles and dug deep to put ourselves in a position to find a way. Then junior vice captain Lauren Kindt who had two assists earlier in the game was able to find enough space for a shot of her own after receiving a throw in deep in Murray territory in the 66th minute for a stunning effort to beat Murray’s excellent goalkeeper to the top left corner and the team came together and stayed disciplined to see out the result.”

