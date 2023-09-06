Location and artist rendition released for 2 temples in North America

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced two updates for new temples in North America — a location for the Lethbridge Alberta Temple and the artist’s rendition for the Austin Texas Temple.

Austin Texas Temple

What will the Austin Texas Temple look like?

An artist’s rendering released by the church of the Austin Texas Temple shows a similar look to the Moses Lake Washington Temple, released in March.

With a large central column and domed ceiling, the single-story temple is portrayed as a box shape with two pillars on either side of the front door. It’s expected to be about 30,000 square feet.

Where is the Austin Latter-day Saint temple going to be built?

Previously announced in 2019, the temple site location was released in December 2022. The Austin Texas Temple will be built on a 10-acre plot, next to an existing meetinghouse at 1801 E. Park Street, Cedar Park, Texas.

Lethbridge Alberta Temple

The Lethbridge Alberta Temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April. It will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Alberta and the 10th in Canada.

Where will the Lethbridge Alberta Temple be built?

A press release from the church announced that the temple would be built at the corner of Whoop Up Drive West and Mauretania Road West in Lethbridge. The location is about an hour northeast from the historic Cardston Alberta Temple, which was the first temple built outside the United States.

The temple site will include more than nine acres of land, where a multistory temple of about 45,000 square feet will be built, along with a distribution center.

The location of the Lethbridge Alberta Temple was announced on Sept. 5. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How many Latter-day Saint members are in Lethbridge?

Today, more than 200,000 Latter-day Saints live in Canada, per the church.

President Richard Alan Low of the Canada Halifax Mission, along with his wife Sister Gayle Low, told CTV News Calgary in early 2023 that there are about 10,000 members that live in the Lethbridge area.

“We have church members all over southern Alberta so this Lethbridge temple will be a temple for people in Taber as far as Medicine Hat, as far as High River to Crowsnest Pass to Cranbrook,” Sister Low told CTV.