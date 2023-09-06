Coach Prime’s debut at Colorado set record TV viewership numbers for Week 1

Deion Sanders’ coaching debut at Colorado was a rousing success on the field and for network television.

On Wednesday, Fox announced that 7.262 million viewers tuned in for the Buffaloes’ 45-42 win over TCU.

Those viewership numbers set some important milestones for Fox Sports:



It was the most-watched Week 1 “Big Noon Saturday” telecast in Fox Sports history and was up 17% from the average “Big Noon Saturday” in 2022 (6.232 million).

Saturday’s Colorado-TCU game was the most-watched telecast of the day across all networks.

It was the fourth-most streamed college football game in Fox Sports history.

What happened in the game

The Buffaloes, who went 1-11 last season and last had a winning record seven years ago, knocked off then-No. 17 TCU 45-42 Saturday in a game with four lead changes in the fourth quarter.

Dylan Edwards’ 46-yard touchdown catch with 4:25 remaining proved to be the game-winner in a contest that featured more than 1,100 yards of offense.

Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, spotlighted an overhauled Colorado roster, as the younger Sanders threw for a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

What’s next?

The win vaulted Colorado into the national rankings, at No. 22 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll and No. 25 in the coaches poll.

Colorado will next host Nebraska in the Buffaloes’ home opener at 10 a.m. MDT Saturday.

Fox will again broadcast the Buffaloes’ matchup as part of its “Big Noon Saturday” showcase contest — this time, it will pit Coach Prime against first-year Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, previously the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

