Maloy’s lead widens in 2nd District race, with almost 13,000 votes outstanding in Washington County

Celeste Maloy widened her lead over Becky Edwards in the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary on Wednesday, but the race was still too close to call.

After an update from a few counties Wednesday, election results showed Maloy holding on to a lead of 2,431 votes over Edwards, with most outstanding votes — nearly 13,000 — coming from Washington County, and a few thousand votes uncounted in Salt Lake County.

Tuesday’s Republican primary election to replace Utah’s most senior congressman, Rep. Chris Stewart, left Utahns with a clear view of the state’s urban-rural political divide and more than enough unanswered questions.

During her run, Maloy, a former Stewart staffer and the GOP convention nominee, emphasized issues affecting rural and southern Utahns during her campaign, while Edwards, a former state lawmaker and U.S. Senate candidate, focused on Salt Lake and Davis counties.

Edwards came out ahead in the two more urban counties, while Maloy won every other county.

Entrepreneur and former party committeeman Bruce Hough trailed his opponents with 27% of the vote total, compared to Maloy’s 38% and Edwards’ 35%, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Such close margins meant the race was too close to call Wednesday, with thousands of outstanding ballots still needing to be counted over the coming days. The location of the outstanding ballots would seem to bode well for Maloy, who led in Washington County with 44% of the vote Tuesday night, next to Edwards’ 22% and Hough’s 34%.

“I don’t have any inside information, but with most of the outstanding ballots being in Washington County, I think I have reason to be optimistic.” Maloy told the Deseret News. “I just think we’ve set a different standard from now on. Races are going to have to pay more attention to rural Utah, probably statewide, and definitely this district is going to have to spend more time focusing on southern Utah, and I think that’s a good thing.”

The Washington County clerk/auditor released a statement Wednesday afternoon, announcing the surprising number of outstanding ballots.

“As of today, Washington County has 12,752 outstanding ballots. 12,717 ballots that were dropped in a ballot drop box or by mail on Election Day and 35 provisional ballots. We are currently following our processes and will update the results as soon as we can,” the statement said.

Washington County will not update its election results until Thursday.

Neither will Salt Lake County, which currently has approximately 2,600 outstanding ballots for the 2nd District primary, according to Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman.

Voters in the 2nd District had until Election Day for their mail-in ballots to be postmarked and counted, which fell the day after Labor Day, which means valid ballots could still arrive as late as Friday, said Chapman.

The disparity between the number of outstanding votes in the 2nd District’s two population hubs could forecast the direction election results will take, according to Adam Dynes, an associate director of the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University, who said the determining factor in this race could be how outstanding votes break down between northern and southern Utah.

“Becky Edwards, who is more moderate, has stronger support in more suburban/urban places where there are also the most voters, so Davis and Salt Lake County,” Dynes said. “If Washington County and the more rural ones have processed more of their ballots, this would bode well for Edwards. On the other hand, if the rural counties still have lots of ballots to process as well, then we might continue to see a very close race that won’t be called until the vast majority of ballots are counted.”

Despite early excitement about her lead being replaced with uncertainty as vote counts from rural counties continue to come in, Edwards remains confident about her chances.

“It’s a close race, and every vote truly counts. We’re optimistic that the remaining ballots will reflect the hard work we’ve put into this campaign,” Edwards said.

A spokesperson for the Hough campaign said the candidate would release a statement “after final results are given.”

According to former Utah GOP chair and political consultant Derek Brown the outstanding votes in Washington County could represent an insurmountable obstacle for Edwards.

“I would have thought that Edwards would be doing better in her home counties. But ultimately it shows that Maloy’s focus, her gamble of sorts, looks like it paid off,” Brown said. “We’ve always had members of Congress who live along the Wasatch Front. And to have this many votes outside of the Wasatch Front not only go for one candidate, but arguably make the difference, that signals a shift in power in Utah from a voting standpoint.”

The office of Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who oversees elections, will hold an official certification of election results on Sept. 22. Candidates may call for a recount if the margin between two candidates is 0.25% of the total votes cast in the race.

