Utah football unveils its uniform combo for the Baylor game

Week 2’s look for the Utah football team has been revealed.

The program’s social media shared the look Wednesday, three days ahead of the Utes’ game at Baylor (10 a.m. MDT, ESPN).

Utah will wear its standard red helmet with the drum and feather logo, along with striped white jersey and red pants.

In the Utes’ season-opening win over Florida, Utah wore an all-red motif of the same uniform, with a red jersey joining the Utes’ traditional red helmet and red pants.

Utah last wore this particular uniform combo during the 2022 Pac-12 championship, when the Utes beat USC 47-24 to clinch their second straight trip to the Rose Bowl.

This is the first-ever game between Utah and Baylor.

