Returned missionaries help fuel the only BYU team ranked No. 1 in the country

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

The BYU women’s soccer team has a storied history. Just 22 months ago, the Cougars played in the 2021 NCAA finals, taking the championship game to penalty kicks before losing a heartbreaker.

They finished both No. 2 in the tournament and second in the season’s final poll.

Now, for the first time in program history, BYU soccer is ranked No. 1, a ranking fueled in part by a large group of returned missionaries and other players openly grateful to play for a school sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

For example: “I wanted the opportunity to not only represent myself, my team and my school at the highest level but also my Savior, Jesus Christ,” says Zoe Jacobs, a senior defender from Kaysville, Utah, on the team’s website.

When BYU, then ranked No. 7, beat the previous No. 1 team, UCLA, on Aug. 31, the goalkeeper was Savanna (Empey) Mason, who served a mission in New Zealand.

One of the three goals was assisted by Olivia Wade-Katoa, who was a Latter-day Saint missionary in Houston, Texas.

Latter-day Saint returned missionary Olivia Wade-Katoa reacts during BYU’s victory over No. 1 UCLA on Aug. 31. BYU took over the top spot in the rankings after the game for the first time in program history. Brigham Young University

BYU is now 6-0. The Cougars began the year ranked 13th before moving up in the polls, first to 11th and then seventh. After they beat UCLA, they earned all eight first-place votes in the next poll and took over the top spot.

Who are the returned missionaries playing for the No. 1-ranked BYU women’s soccer team?

Nearly a third — 10 — of first-ranked BYU’s 32 players have served missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Here’s the list of those who have been missionaries (and the language they spoke on their missions):



Lynette Hernaez (goalie): Salt Lake City South, Utah (English).

Salt Lake City South, Utah (English). Savanna Mason (goalie): New Zealand, Hamilton Mission (English). Mason is the daughter of former BYU football player and coach Mike Empey, and her sister Haven is one of her backups.

New Zealand, Hamilton Mission (English). Mason is the daughter of former BYU football player and coach Mike Empey, and her sister Haven is one of her backups. Olivia Wade-Katoa (midfielder): Texas, Houston Mission (Spanish). Wade-Katoa’s husband, Tayler, played football for USC. Her father Eric played basketball for Ricks College and her brother Jesse played basketball at Gonzaga and BYU.

Texas, Houston Mission (Spanish). Wade-Katoa’s husband, Tayler, played football for USC. Her father Eric played basketball for Ricks College and her brother Jesse played basketball at Gonzaga and BYU. Lytiana Akinaka (forward/midfielder): Colorado, Denver North Mission (English and Spanish).

Colorado, Denver North Mission (English and Spanish). Josie Shepherd (midfielder): New Hampshire, Manchester Mission (English). Josie’s sister Jamie Shepherd is a teammate with BYU and their sister Jenna plays for Utah Valley University.

New Hampshire, Manchester Mission (English). Josie’s sister Jamie Shepherd is a teammate with BYU and their sister Jenna plays for Utah Valley University. Caroline Stringfellow (midfielder/forward): Brazil, São Paulo South Mission (Portuguese).

Brazil, São Paulo South Mission (Portuguese). Kelsey Hoopes (goalie): Texas, McAllen Mission (Spanish).

Texas, McAllen Mission (Spanish). Jacey Wood (midfielder/forward): Texas, Lubbock Mission (Spanish).

Texas, Lubbock Mission (Spanish). Addie Gardner (forward): Cape Verde, Praia Mission (Portuguese).

Cape Verde, Praia Mission (Portuguese). Haven Empey (goalie): Washington, Seattle Mission (English).

Two other Cougars are serving missions right now:



Abbie Kotter: Portugal, Lisbon Mission (Portuguese)

Portugal, Lisbon Mission (Portuguese) Paola Garcia: Ecuador, Guayaquil West Mission (Spanish)

The Cougars next play future Big 12 rival Utah on Saturday at Ute Field in Salt Lake City at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Plus.

Then No. 1 BYU plays No. 17 TCU at home on Sept. 14 in a Big 12 game on ESPNU at South Field in Provo at 7 p.m.

What have other soccer players said about BYU and faith?

Halle Dixon, midfielder from Carlsbad, California: “BYU aligns with all of my goals as a person, player and daughter of God.”

Tara Warner, midfielder from Springville, Utah: “BYU has a great soccer program, and I get to be close to home. I also love representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Ella Rustand, defender from Tucson, Arizona: “The main reason I decided to come to BYU is because of how important my faith is to me. Being able to share my faith openly and expand my religious knowledge has been such a great experience.”

My recent stories

See the first images from inside the renovated St. George Utah Temple (Sept. 6)

A 3-year college degree? BYU-Pathway Worldwide wins approval to launch revolution in higher education (Sept. 1)

President Russell M. Nelson, pioneering heart surgeon, donates medical journals to University of Utah (Aug. 31)

About the church

President Nelson will turn 99 on 9/9, which is Saturday. Here are 115 quotes from President Nelson’s 115 general conference addresses.

October 2023 general conference is a month away. Here are some ways to prepare.

At an event hosted by Pope Francis, a Latter-day Saint testified of Jesus Christ.

Meet the 14 new members of the Young Women general advisory board.

Laredo dignitaries toured the McAllen Texas Temple.

Thousands of volunteers help in 1st weekend of Hurricane Idalia cleanup

The First Presidency released information about a temple site in Canada and rendering for a Texas temple.

On the Church News Podcast, forgiveness expert Loren L. Toussaint explored the health benefits of forgiving.

What I’m reading

Utah is an unexpected hotbed of YA authors, the New York Times says.

One of my favorite thriller authors, the late Tom Clancy, regularly referenced Latter-day Saints in his books. Now a TV show based on his character, Jack Ryan, has included a Latter-day Saint edition of the Bible in its plot.

Perspective: Latter-day Saints have a distinct charge to uphold the Constitution.

Perspective: It’s time to rethink incentives in American higher education.

Behind the Scenes

Latter-day Saint returned missionary Olivia Wade-Katoa reacts during BYU’s victory over No. 1 UCLA on Aug. 31. BYU took over the top spot in the rankings after the game for the first time in program history. Brigham Young University