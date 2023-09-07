Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 7, 2023 
High school girls soccer Thursday highlights: No. 1 Davis stays perfect, Skyridge earns big region win against American Fork

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Two soccer players fight for the ball

American Fork High School’s girls soccer team plays Skyridge High School at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Skyridge 3, American Fork 1

In a key match for second place in Region 3, Skyridge jumped out fast and then played great defense to hold off American Fork for the 3-1 victory. Skyridge improved to 4-1 in region play, while American Fork drops to 3-2.

Lone Peak leads the region with a 5-0 record.

“We are pleased with our performance tonight. Historically, our matches tend to be like boxing matches we punch then they punch. We didn’t want that to happen tonight so we asked the girls to play for one another, to play for their school, and to make a statement by keeping them out of our goal and to capitalize on the opportunities when they came,” said Skyridge coach Toby Peterson.

Emily Noorda, Amanda Caswell and Rachel Boren all scored goals for the Falcons, with Noorda’s goal coming after a deflection in the second half that put her team ahead 3-1.

Skyridge High School’s Emalynn Levingston kicks the ball in the girls soccer game against American Fork at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Skyridge won the game 3-1.

American Fork High School’s girls soccer team plays Skyridge High School at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

American Fork High School’s girls soccer team plays Skyridge High School at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

American Fork High School’s girls soccer team plays Skyridge High School at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

American Fork High School’s girls soccer team plays Skyridge High School at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

American Fork High School’s girls soccer team plays Skyridge High School at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

American Fork High School’s girls soccer team plays Skyridge High School at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

American Fork High School’s girls soccer team plays Skyridge High School at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

American Fork High School’s girls soccer team plays Skyridge High School at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

American Fork High School’s girls soccer team plays Skyridge High School at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

American Fork High School’s girls soccer team plays Skyridge High School at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

American Fork High School’s girls soccer team plays Skyridge High School at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

American Fork High School’s girls soccer team plays Skyridge High School at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Skyridge High School’s Secily Bye and American Fork High School’s Faith Nyedegger run after the ball during their soccer game at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Skyridge High School’s girls soccer team celebrate their third goal against American Fork at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Skyridge won the game 3-1.

Skyridge High School’s Cambria Lee and American Fork High School’s Chelsie Johnson play against each other in their soccer game at American Fork High School in American Fork on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Davis 3, Layton 2

Top-ranked Davis stayed perfect on the season in beating rival Layton, but it wasn’t easy. Davis had to grind for everything as Brooklyn Pongsavath scored a pair of goals to spark the 3-2 win, with all five goals coming in the second half.

“Rivalry games are never easy. Although we didn’t play our best game the key to winning was the grit and fight the girls showed. We made some errors defensively and Layton was able to capitalize,” said Davis assistant coach Hailee Sanders.

“Our forwards created several quality scoring chances but were unfortunate not to capitalize. However, we had timely finishing from Calie Clark and Brooklyn to pull off a gutsy win against our crosstown rival.”

Alex Gorton and Jersee Clapier cored the second half goals for Layton.

Parowan 4, Millard 3

After not being about to hold its second half lead, Parowan didn’t waste any time regaining it in overtime on Thursday. Just 34 seconds into overtime Deanna Gale finished off a cross from Kinnin Lambert as Parowan edged Millard 4-3 in a competition 2A South region game.

“Millard is always a tough match up for us and always a competitive game. We came out a little nervous but Bella Robinson had a beautiful long goal assisted by Kinnin Lambert. Millard gave us a tough fight leaving us tied at end of regulation,” said Parowan coach Rebecca Evans.

Matilee Sudweeks led the way for Parowan in the midfield with her hustle and fight according to Evans, with Bella Robinson and Gale each finished with two goals. Millard’s Kailey Thurman scored a brace as well.

Box Elder 3, Roy 1

Box Elder continued its strong week as it scored three goals in the second half to beat Roy 3-1 two days after beating Bonneville in double overtime.

“We went into halftime 0-0 after having a goal disallowed in the first half. We felt like we were doing everything right just hadn’t been able to put the ball in the back of the net. We asked the girls to be more dangerous in front of the goal, and they responded with a goal off of the kickoff in the first 12 seconds of the second half. That seemed to build our confidence in the attack which carried us to a 3-1 win,” said Box Elder coach BJ Barber.

Kaydence Barber scored two of those second half goals for the Bees, with Ashlyn Wight adding the other.

Jordan 2, Cottonwood 1

Jordan held off a spirited effort from underdog Cottonwood to hold on for the 2-1 victory as it improved to 3-4 in Region 10 play.

The match was level at 1-1 at the half, but Graycie Griffiths scored the winning goal in the 65th minute as the ‘Diggers secured the win. Kenzie Colunga scored in the first half for Jordan, with Lulu Vernon matching it for Cottonwood as the teams went to the halftime locker room level at 1-1.

“It was a great team win, the girls really had to grind to get that win. All respect to Cottonwood, they always play us hard,” said Jordan coach Justin Jahnke.

