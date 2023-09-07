A glimpse into fall: What weather to expect during the final weeks of summer

School has started and near the end of the month, fall will be upon us ... but we’re not quite there yet.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a warmer fall than normal for most of the country, except for Utah and the rest of the Intermountain West, where temperatures are expected to be slightly colder than normal.

On the other hand, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center says there’s a low chance that the season could be warmer than normal like the rest of the United States.

It’s hard to know for sure.

But with the Farmer’s Almanac prediction, sweater lovers in Utah and Idaho are going to be in heaven for the perfect fall weather headed this way. A predicted average temperature of 62 degrees, 2 degrees cooler than normal, offers a promising start to the new season.

What to expect as fall rolls around and summer comes to an end:

Sept. 5 - 14

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast, the next week will be when the autumn chill will set in and there will be less rain. But, temperatures will be cooler than usual for this time of year.

As the sun sets, it’s expected to get a little chilly, which makes for the perfect night for a cozy campfire.

Sept. 15 - 30

Sept. 23 ushers in the official first day of Autumn. By this time, the chill is expected to transition to colder temperatures.

What is the best time for fall colors in Utah?

The peak time to look at fall leaves in Utah, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, is Oct. 5 to Oct. 21. It will warm up a bit from the last week of September, making it an enjoyable experience to explore different fall leaves sites.

Only in Your State similarly predicts that by the first week of October, northern Utah will be at its peak of fall colors. By mid-October, the leaves will change near the middle of the state around Salt Lake City, and by the end of the month, southern Utah’s leaves are expected to offer a stunning display.