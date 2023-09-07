New Wendy’s pumpkin spice Frosty: How to get your first 5 for $1

The Reddit rumors are true. Wendy’s is releasing a pumpkin spice Frosty. The iconic fall-flavored treat lands at the fast-food chain on Sept. 12.

“Stop in for a weather appropriate pumpkin spice frosty starting 9/12,” the fast-food joint announced over social media on Wednesday.

To spice fall up even more, you can get Wendy’s Frostys at almost no cost. For $1, you can purchase a Wendy’s Boo! Book — similar to the Wendy’s Frosty keychain sold for $2. Every purchase of the Boo! Book comes with a coupon for five free Jr. Frostys (6 ounces), according to Wendy’s. A coupon for a $1.99 kids meal is also included with the purchase of a Boo! Book.

In addition, 90 cents of every Boo! Book purchased goes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a nonprofit “committed to dramatically increasing the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America’s foster care systems.”

The chocolate Frosty will still be available. In June 2022, Wendy’s replaced its vanilla Frosty with a strawberry one. Then, in November 2022, the fast-food chain continued the seasonal flavors trends by releasing a peppermint candy-flavored Frosty. This summer, the strawberry Frosty made a comeback.

For coffee drinkers, a Frosty Cream Cold Brew, using the same pumpkin spice syrup found in the Frosty, will also be available on Sept. 12, according to People.

Wendy’s fall-flavored frozen treat will be available for a limited time.

