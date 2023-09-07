Is fall a good time to travel?

With kids back in school, traveling during the fall season can be tricky. But according to some travel experts, it may be worth the hassle.

Hayley Berg, lead economist for the travel app Hopper, told CNN that the fall season is better than summer — at least in terms of travel.

“I always say if you want to go on what we call ‘bucket-list trips’ — so a honeymoon, a big family vacation, any travel where you’re interested or willing to make a really big investment — now is the time to book and take that trip because you’ll get so much more for your budget,” Berg said.

Is traveling during the fall really worth it?

As temperatures drop, so do prices, creating opportunities for budget-friendly getaways, according to the travel company Expedia. Flights searches for fall went up 15% and hotel searches increased by 20% compared to the same period in 2022.

Other benefits of traveling during fall include lower temperatures — but warm enough that the trip is still enjoyable.

And you don’t have to deal with the crowds.

“By traveling during a low or shoulder season, you not only benefit from fewer crowds, but you can feel good about helping local communities benefit from a sustained economic impact and less strain on the places you visit,” Jim Bendt, owner of Pique Travel Design, told CNN.

What to consider when planning a fall trip

Below are some tips on traveling during the fall, per Expedia:



During the fall, average ticket prices for domestic flights are 10% lower than peak summer months, and international flights are roughly 5% cheaper.

The week of Oct. 24 is the best time to make the most out of travel savings. Domestic ticket prices are almost 20% cheaper than the summer average, and international ticket prices are roughly 15% cheaper.

Domestic flights should usually be booked 30 days prior to the trip, while international trips should be booked as early as possible.

What are the best states to visit in the fall?

Below is a list of the top 10 U.S. states to visit in the fall, as the Deseret News previously reported:

