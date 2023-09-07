Oreo’s most requested flavor is making a return

After three years, Oreo is bringing back its red velvet sandwich cookie — but for a limited time only.

Oreo brings back the red velvet cookie

Oreo made the announcement on Instagram Thursday, in collaboration with Justin Ellen, the owner of the custom bakery Everything Just Baked.

In the Instagram video, Ellen, who is famous for his custom cakes, sat at a table with what appeared to be two packages of Oreo’s red velvet cookies in front of him — except one of them was actually a cake he made.

After cutting the cake, Ellen said, “This one’s cake, but this one is real,” and then proceeded to open up the package and eat a red velvet Oreo.

Oreo retweeted an announcement about the cookie’s return: “Dreams really do come true.”

dreams really do come true ❤️ https://t.co/kADHxKuYu0 — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) September 7, 2023

When can I get red velvet Oreos?

The limited-edition cookie has been in high demand since it left shelves three years ago. According to Today, it is the most requested cookie flavor from Oreo fans.

The red velvet cookie will be hitting shelves nationwide Sept. 12 — but only while supplies last, per Food Network.

