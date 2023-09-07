Jake Anderegg to resign from the Utah Senate after 11 years as elected official

A prominent Republican lawmaker announced Thursday that he will resign his seat in the Utah Senate next month, citing a "significant change" in his employment.

Sen. Jake Anderegg, R-Lehi, informed Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, of his decision in a letter. After serving in the Utah House of Representatives between 2013 and 2016, and in the Senate since 2017, Anderegg will step down Oct. 15.

"It has been a privilege and honor serving Utahns in the Senate and Utah House of Representatives," Anderegg said in a statement. "It was not an easy decision to resign from the Legislature. After months of contemplation, I determined it was needed to be able to focus on my career and provide for my family.

"My parents instilled a deep sense of patriotism in me, and I am grateful to the people of Senate District 22 for electing me to serve and represent them. I'm proud of what I have been a part of and accomplished for Utah. I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life as I redirect my full attention back to my career and family."

Anderegg praised Utah's system of electing part-time legislators, but said that it can be hard to balance public service with a career.

In his resignation letter, Anderegg said he had a "significant change occur" in his employment earlier this year, which has made his "ability to maintain that balance and serve effectively in the Legislature very difficult."

"I appreciate Sen. Anderegg's service," Adams said. "While I am saddened to see him leave the Senate, I know he is doing what is best for his family, which is the most important thing. ... He will be missed, and the Senate and Legislature will feel his absence. I wish Sen. Anderegg and his family the best in their future endeavors."

Anderegg will continue to serve in his Senate seat and as the Senate chairman of the Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee through Oct. 15, during which the Utah Republican Party will hold a special election to fill his vacancy.

