No. 12 Utah at Baylor: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

No. 12 Utah (1-0) at Baylor (0-1)

Kickoff: Saturday, 10 a.m. MDT.

Venue: McLane Stadium.

TV: ESPN.

Livestream: WatchESPN.

Radio: ESPN 700 AM/92.1 FM.

Series: First meeting.

Weather: Sunny with temperatures in the low 90s at kickoff.

The trends

For Utah: Utah opened its season with a 24-11 win over Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

For Baylor: Baylor lost its season-opener at home against Texas State, 42-31.

What to watch for

Baylor’s offensive line vs. Utah’s defensive line will be a matchup to watch all game.

Baylor has a new offensive line, which includes BYU transfer Clark Barrington. Senior Gavin Byers is the only starter back for the Bears.

Through one game, that line was outplayed by Texas State and the Bears had six false starts while allowing three sacks.

Utah’s defensive line had five sacks against Florida while missing three significant players in the opener — starting left end Connor O’Toole, starting left tackle Junior Tafuna, plus contributing defensive tackle Simote Pepa.

How many of those players will be ready to go against Baylor, and can the Bears’ offensive line improve its play on Saturday?

Key player

Baylor quarterback Saywer Robertson spent two seasons at Mississippi State before transferring to Baylor. He will be under center for the Bears when Baylor and Utah meet in Waco Saturday morning. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor quarterback: Robertson was inserted in the game in the fourth quarter after starting quarterback Blake Shapen’s MCL injury became too much to play on. Robertson, 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, was 6 for 12 for 113 yards, and threw an interception and suffered a fumble against Texas State.

Those two turnovers proved costly, coming on Baylor’s final two drives when the Bears were trying to mount a comeback.

After a week to prepare as the starter, how will the former four-star prospect, now a sophomore, look in his first game as a collegiate starting quarterback?

Quotable

“It was a disappointing loss for Baylor. I’m sure we don’t expect to see the same team on Saturday that we see on tape in that game. They’ll fix things, they got good coaches and they will get the ship corrected, and so we’ve got to play our best football to be able to go down there and have a chance to win.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“I feel like today will be a great learning opportunity for our team and an opportunity to tell the truth on what happened on Saturday and an opportunity to get that blood out and get new blood in and move on to a really strong Utah team.” — Baylor coach Dave Aranda

Next up

Utah: vs. Weber State on Sept. 16

Florida: vs. Long Island on Sept. 16.

Utah schedule

Aug. 31 — Utah 24, Florida 11.

Sept. 9 — at Baylor (10 a.m. MDT, ESPN).

Sept. 16 — vs. Weber State (12 p.m. MDT, Pac-12 Network).

Sept. 23 — vs. UCLA.

Sept. 29 — at Oregon State (7 p.m. MDT, Fox Sports 1).

Oct. 14 — vs. California.

Oct. 21 — at USC.

Oct. 28 — vs. Oregon.

Nov. 4 — vs. Arizona State.

Nov. 11 — at Washington.

Nov. 18 — at Arizona.

Nov. 25 — vs. Colorado.