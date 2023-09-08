High school football roundup for Friday, Sept. 8 (Week 5)

Region 5

Woods Cross Wildcats secured a resounding 47-0 victory against the Clearfield Falcons, displaying an overwhelming performance from start to finish. The Wildcats dominated every quarter, with their offense consistently finding the endzone. Isaac Johnson and Lock Smoot were at the forefront, combining to score six touchdowns. The second quarter saw Woods Cross extending their lead with Lock Smoot’s two-yard touchdown run and a precise 34-yard pass to Ben Smith-Mecham. The Wildcats’ defense remained stout, keeping Clearfield off the scoreboard. In the third quarter, Cash Henderson sprinted for a remarkable 58-yard touchdown run, further solidifying Woods Cross’s dominance. With this commanding win, the Wildcats improved to a 3-2 record for the season.

In an electrifying showdown, the Northridge Knights emerged victorious over the Viewmont Vikings with a final score of 44-35. The Knights got off to a strong start defensively as they were able to put some points on the board for their offense. Zach Smith returned an interception 35-yards for a touchdown and Northridge followed it up with a safety to a grab an early 9-0 lead. The Vikings, led by Titan Longson, battled back with a late first-quarter touchdown, narrowing the deficit. The third quarter showcased an offensive showcase from both sides, with Viewmont’s Longson connecting for two touchdown passes, including a 15-yarder to Cache Tuia. Yet, Northridge’s Jaxon Fresques, Michael Marriott, and Dawson Auger maintained their team’s lead with impressive plays. As the game reached its climax, Fresques sealed the deal for Northridge with a spectacular 99-yard kick return for a touchdown, securing the hard-fought win for the Knights.

Bonneville edged out the Redhawks in a thrilling matchup that came down to the wire. The Lakers held a small lead at halftime, thanks to Tifaga Havili’s touchdown outpacing a 47-yard field goal by Landon Zayas. After 21 minutes of scoreless football, Bountiful finally broke through, regaining the lead with their first touchdown of the night. Emmerson Geilman connected with Beau Burningham from 25-yards out and just under three minutes on the clock. Bonneville would respond as Isaac Mansary found the endzone with under 60 seconds remaining, but a missed extra-point would leave the Laker lead at just three points. Bountiful was able to get into field goal range in the final seconds, but a 45-yard field goal to send the game to overtime was blocked by the Bonneville defense, sealing a hard-earned victory.

Region 6

In a closely contested matchup, the Brighton Bengals managed to secure a hard-fought 24-20 victory against the Olympus Titans. The game was marked by impressive plays from both teams, with Caden Lloyd’s early 65-yard touchdown reception for Olympus setting the tone. Brighton quickly responded with Jack Johnson’s five-yard rushing touchdown, ensuring an even first quarter. The back-and-forth continued into the second quarter, with both teams adding to their scores. Olympus quarterback Chase Moseley connected with Luke Bryant for a 50-yard touchdown pass, but Brighton’s Jack Johnson answered with a 12-yard rushing touchdown. A late field goal by Drake Fletcher sent Brighton into halftime with a narrow lead. After a scoreless third quarter, the two teams traded touchdowns in the final period. First, Chase Moseley tossed a score to Luke Bryant, giving the Titans a temporary lead. The Bengals immediately responded as Johnson found the endzone for the third time, giving Brighton the lead for the final time.

In a matchup against the Highland Rams, the Skyline Eagles found themselves facing a tough challenge on the gridiron. Highland’s Jeremiah Jimoh set the tone early with a dynamic performance, returning an interception five yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Rams continued to build on their lead in the second quarter, with Jimoh catching two touchdown passes from quarterback Manasa Pela. Skyline managed to find the endzone just before halftime when Bronson Bowen ran in a 4-yard touchdown. However, Highland’s Kj Williams added a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter, and the Rams’ defense came up big with a safety. As the game wound down, Highland’s Max Erickson added a 7-yard rushing touchdown, securing a convincing 35-6 victory for the Rams and improving their season record to 3-2.

In a high-scoring matchup, the West Panthers secured a 53-27 victory over the Alta Hawks. Kepa Niumeitolu opened the scoring for Alta with an 18-yard run, but West quickly answered back with a 15-yard pass from Luseni Fifita to Isaiah SueSue. The second quarter saw a flurry of touchdowns from both teams, with Coleman Fisher and Abe Jager finding the endzone for Alta, and Kelvin Malepeai and Isaiah SueSue responding for West. West took control in the second half, with SueSue connecting with Chachi Pan for a 49-yard touchdown and Malepeai adding two more rushing scores to secure the win.

Region 7

Orem’s Tigers dominated their home game against the Wasatch Wasps, shutting them out 44-0. The Tigers wasted no time, scoring in the opening quarter with a 6-yard pass from Cole Engemann to Easton Finch and a 21-yard field goal by Kaue Akana. The lead expanded steadily with Akana’s accurate kicking, a 95-yard kick return by Roger Saleapaga, and a 73-yard pass from Engemann to Akana in the fourth quarter. Mack Hixson added the finishing touch with a spectacular 93-yard run, securing a convincing win for Orem.

In a high-scoring showdown between the Cedar Valley Aviators and the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles, both teams displayed their offensive strengths. Banks Jackson of Maple Mountain had an impressive game, making his mark with several touchdowns, including a 38-yard run and two touchdown passes to Easton Merrell. On the other side, Cedar Valley’s Chevas Gregory and Jake Murdock combined for multiple rushing touchdowns and an aerial connection, providing a strong offensive response. The game was neck-and-neck throughout, with both teams trading blows on the scoreboard. However, in the end, Maple Mountain’s ability to consistently find the endzone proved to be the difference-maker. They secured a 56-37 victory over Cedar Valley, improving their season record to 2-2.

The Timpview Thunderbirds managed to secure a hard-fought victory over the Springville Red Devils. The Thunderbirds took control early in the game with a 23-yard field goal from Trinity To’a and a touchdown pass from Helaman Casuga to Braxton Wilkerson. As the game progressed, both defenses locked in, and points became scarce. Late in the fourth quarter, Quezon Villa plunged into the endzone with a 4-yard run, capping off a crucial drive for Timpview to extend the Thunderbird lead to three scores. Another defensive stop would clinch the shutout for the Timpview defense as they moved back above 0.500.

Region 8

The Spanish Fork Dons dominated the Mountain View Bruins with a final score of 35-7. The Dons started strong with an early touchdown pass in the first quarter and added three more touchdowns in the second quarter for a 28-7 halftime lead. Mountain View was unable to close the gap thanks to a second-half shutout by the Dons’ defense. Spanish Fork quarterback McKay Smith ended the night with four touchdown passes.

The Timpanogos Timberwolves shut out Region 8 foe Uintah Utes 45-0. Timpanogos took control early with two first-quarter touchdown passes, and its offense continued to roll with four second-quarter touchdowns. The Timberwolves held a 42-0 lead at the half which allowed them to cruise to an easy win. Chase Riggs had four touchdown passes in the win, with two of which being caught by Luke Livingston.

The Salem Hills Skyhawks defeated the Payson Lions with a final score of 27-19. The game started with a defensive struggle, resulting in a 0-0 tie after the first quarter. Salem Hills took control in the second quarter with a touchdown pass from Jedi Nelson to Kort Stewart and a 90-yard kickoff return from Stewart. Payson mounted a late rally with a touchdown pass from Kade Edwards to Trevyn Wall, but the Skyhawks sealed the win with a 55-yard interception return from Ledger Holmes.

Region 9

The Pine View Panthers cruised to an easy 42-13 win over the Hurricane Tigers. Pine View started with an early 14-0 lead thanks to two first-quarter touchdown passes by Adam Moore. The next four touchdowns came at the hands of Mohe Tonga, who ended the night with four rushing touchdowns for the Panthers.

The Snow Canyon Warriors had a strong first half to beat the Cedar City Reds 26-7. Snow Canyon surged ahead with three first-quarter touchdowns and added another in the second quarter. Cedar City managed to score once in the third quarter, but Snow Canyon’s defense held firm. Warriors’ Talan Kelly ended the night with three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs offense rolled past the Desert Hills Thunder 49-7. Crimson Cliffs established a 35-0 halftime lead following two first-quarter touchdowns and three in the second quarter. The Mustangs held a 42-0 lead going into the final quarter which was more than enough to put the Thunder away. Crimson Cliffs’ Steele Barben finished with four touchdown passes.

Region 10

The Park City Miners secured a commanding 65-7 victory over the Murray Spartans. Following a safety in the opening minutes, the Park City offense scored a flurry of touchdowns in the first half while the Miners’ defense only relented a single touchdown all game. Sebastian Bodily and Elijah Warner led the way for the Miners with Bodily recording four touchdown passes and Warner with 3 rushing touchdowns in the win.

The Cottonwood Colts remain winless as the Tooele Buffaloes secured a commanding 52-27 victory. Tooele dominated early with three first-quarter touchdowns, highlighted by Vaughn Gritzmacher’s 67-yard run. Cottonwood answered back with touchdowns from Sunia Fifita and Kaelen Gray. However, Tooele continued to dominate, extending their lead to 45-14 after the third quarter. Cottonwood managed to find the end zone twice in the fourth quarter but were unable to overcome the large Buffalo lead.

The Stansbury Stallions cruised to a 40-8 victory over the Jordan Beetdiggers. Stansbury’s Tyson Ferry led the charge with three rushing touchdowns, complemented by scores from Coleman Dearden and a pass from Brighton Reutzel to Ferry. The Stallions’ offense was too much for the Beetdiggers to handle, which resulted in a 37-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Jordan mangaed to score a consolation touchdown late in the fourth but it was too late to mount a comeback.

Region 11

The Mountain Crest Mustangs held off the Green Canyon Wolves to secure a 14-10 victory. Both teams struggled to score in the first half, but finally, Mustangs’ Casey Crofts found Will DeKorver with a minute remaining in the first half for a 7-0 lead. Mountain Crest pushed that to a 14-0 lead early in the third quarter but had some pushback as Wolves’ Payton Wilson found Tanner Ferrin in the endzone. However, the Mountain Crest defense fended off a late game push by the Wolves and handed Green Canyon its first loss of the season.

In arguably the biggest matchup in the entire state, two undefeated teams took to the field, and one left as Sky View claimed a rivalry win over Ridgeline, 23-22, in a wild back-and-forth battle to begin Region 11, moving the Bobcats to 5-0. The game pitted a scorching Sky View offense against a hard-nosed Ridgeline defense, and for much of the game, that defense kept the game in check as the two squads scored just a combined 13 points in the first half. Sky View senior running back Brevin Egbert was as clutch as clutch could be throughout the game. He scored two TDs on the ground while also adding a critical four extra points with two successful two-point conversion runs, including on Sky View’s last score.

The Logan Grizzlies struggled against the Bear River Bears, ultimately falling 50-6. Bear River dominated from the start, securing a commanding 43-0 lead in the first half. All seven of the Bears touchdowns came at the hands of quarterback Owen Olsen, with three of Olsen’s touchdown passes finding Jace Roberts. With the win, Bear River moves to a positive season record of 3-2.

Nonregion

Mountain View, Wyoming handed the Rebels their second loss of the season behind a 17-point third quarter. After a scoreless half, it was that explosive period that separated the two teams. Rich will take on another Wyoming opponent next week when they host Kemmerer High School.

South Summit dominated Ogden in an introduction to 3A North play, finishing with a convincing 24-0 win. The Wildcats wasted no time making their mark. Kicker Oscar Dominguez nailed an impressive 50-yard field goal in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Braeden Osguthorpe connected with Stratton Stevens for a 30-yard touchdown pass, and Bracken Lassche added a 26-yard rushing touchdown, giving South Summit an impressive 17-0 lead by halftime. The third quarter remained scoreless as both teams put up strong defensive efforts. However, the Wildcats sealed the deal in the fourth quarter when Lassche found Stevens once again, this time for a 20-yard touchdown pass. South Summit’s solid defense and efficient offense left no room for the Ogden Tigers to mount a comeback. The Wildcats’ season record improved to 3-2.

In a Week 5 high school football matchup, the American Fork Cavemen (5-0) dominated the Bingham Miners (1-4) with a final score of 28-0 to remain undefeated. The Cavemen controlled both sides of the ball, holding the Miners to a shutout. As for the offense, they had 5 different players contribute to their four touchdowns, including 2 touchdown passes from quarterback Dylan Story. Jacob Eardley and Dax Watts added late rushing touchdowns to further secure the victory for American Fork, who look ahead to their matchup with fellow undefeated Region 3 foe Lehi.

In a Week 5 high school football clash, the Weber Warriors (2-3) managed to secure a narrow 28-21 victory over the Granger Lancers (2-3). Granger took an early lead, but Weber took control of the game; scoring 21 unanswered points, and secured the victory with a late 69-yard dagger touchdown run from Crew Cacciacarne. Jordan Tu’uao contributed 3 touchdowns, including two connections with Carson Su’esu’e, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Warriors scoring spree.

In a Week 5 high school football clash, the Skyridge Falcons (5-0) dominated the Riverton Silverwolves (0-4) with a final score of 58-10. The Falcons got off to a commanding start, scoring 23 points in the first quarter alone and 51 points in the first half. Quarterback Jackson Stevens was instrumental, connecting with 3 different receivers for touchdowns. Skyridge’s defense was equally impressive, earning a safety early on. Despite Riverton’s efforts, including a field goal by Will Walker and a touchdown pass from Andrew Nielson to Josh Osborn, they couldn’t overcome Skyridge’s early lead in this high-scoring game.

In a showdown between undefeated Class 1A teams, Enterprise (5-0) secured a 34-28 victory over Duchesne (4-1) by mounting a late-game comeback. Trailing in the fourth quarter, Kyron Bracken leveled the score at 28-28 with a 2-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion run at the 10:28 mark. With just 56 seconds left in the game, Brayden Gardner sealed the win for Enterprise with a 3-yard touchdown run. Gardner recorded two rushing touchdowns, while Ryker Phillips contributed with a pair of passing touchdowns. Parker Crum stood out for Duchesne with three passing touchdowns and one rushing score.

Manti continued its impressive season with yet another revenge win over a team they struggled against for years, securing a 44-14 victory over Juan Diego for Manti’s first win over the Soaring Eagle since 2003. Strong offensive playmaking in the passing game determined the flow of the game for Manti. Quarterback Maison Starkweather connected with Hunter Stevens for a 45-yard touchdown pass. He followed it up with two more quick scores, including a 70-yard pass to first-time target Mac Olsen. Juan Diego found its footing in the second quarter when Hayden Mezenen found Angelo Lewis for a 30-yard touchdown pass. The third quarter saw more offensive fireworks from Manti. Starkweather threw two more touchdown passes, one to Reggie Frischknecht and another to Bo Stevens. Juan Diego responded with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Mezenen to Lewis. Starkweather finished with five touchdowns through the air, a significant contributor to Manti’s victory. Mezenen had two TDs in the loss. The Templars improved their season record to 4-1, while Juan Diego’s record now stands at 0-4.

A week after giving up two defensive touchdowns in a surprising loss to Mountain Ridge, Lone Peak returned the favor at Highland, Ariz. in Week 5 as it returned a stunning four interceptions for touchdowns in a 35-24 bounce-back victory over the Hawks, who were ranked 53rd national according to MaxPreps. Jaxon Arrington accounted for two of those interception returns, with Mathias Nawahine and Easton Adamson adding one each as well. Lone Peak finished with seven interceptions. The only offensive score came on an Isaac Staley to Logan Hofheins TD pass late in the second quarter to gave the Knights a 21-6 halftime lead. Arrington’s second defensive TD iced the game as Highland was near midfield trailing only 28-24 in the final two minutes of the game.

In a Week 5 high school football clash, the Fremont Silverwolves (1-4) secured a convincing 31-8 victory over the Cyprus Pirates (1-4) to earn their first win of the season. Cyprus took an early lead in the first quarter on a touchdown run from Skyler Armenta. However, Fremont quickly responded with a surge in the second quarter, led by Slade Parker’s precision passing. Parker threw three touchdown passes, connecting with Luke Shulz, Finley Mitchell, and Noah Austin, propelling the Silverwolves to a commanding victory.

In a Week 5 high school football matchup, the Corner Canyon Chargers (4-1) dominated the Syracuse Titans (4-1) with a final score of 42-14. Syracuse quarterback Jake Hopkins and receiver DJ Mayes connected for two touchdowns. However, Corner Canyon leaned on 4 straight touchdowns from Isaac Wilson, including a rushing touchdowns and three scores through the air. The Chargers defense also showed their dominance with a late game interception returned for a touchdown by Jackson Beuhler.

In a Week 5 high school football showdown, the Lehi Pioneers (5-0) continued their undefeated streak by defeating the Herriman Mustangs (3-2) with a commanding final score of 48-28. The game started with a burst of action as both teams went back and forth throughout the first half. Lehi’s defense took over during the second half, proving crucial to a 27-7 run that secured the victory. Throughout the game, Lehi’s quarterback, Jett Niu, played a crucial role, contributing scores both with his arm and legs. The win sets up a matchup of undefeated Region 3 foes in Week 6, as Lehi will travel to face American Fork.

In a Week 5 high school football showdown, the Pleasant Grove Vikings (5-0) demonstrated their dominance by defeating the West Jordan Jaguars (2-3) with a score of 34-7. The Vikings’ offense, led by Carson Rasmussen, showcased their skills with several key plays. Rasmussen had an exceptional game, contributing both as a rusher and a passer. He delivered a 37-yard touchdown pass to Makai Peterson and made 3 key touchdown runs, all of 25 yards or greater. The Jaguars managed to score a late touchdown, but it was not enough to overcome Pleasant Grove’s impressive performance in this game.

In a hard-fought high school football game during Week 5, the Morgan Trojans (2-3) managed to secure a narrow victory against the Kearns Cougars (1-4) with a final score of 33-31. The Trojans took the early lead with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Beck Sheffield to Lincoln Gilson, but Kearns responded swiftly with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Benson to Lamoni Matua. The game remained competitive throughout, with both teams exchanging sprees of two touchdowns each. In the fourth quarter, Morgan’s Derrick Tilby one of Sheffield’s four touchdown passes, which ultimately secured the Trojans’ win.

In a Week 5 high school football clash, the Canyon View Falcons (5-0) dominated the Hillcrest Huskies (1-4) with a commanding 49-0 victory. Quarterback Jaxon Jensen led the way with a stellar performance, throwing five touchdown passes, including two connections with Asher Slack and a 66-yard bomb to Deegan Davies. The game was a one-sided affair with Canyon View’s offense in control from start to finish, leaving Hillcrest without an answer.

Kyan Anderson led Summit Academy (3-2) to a decisive victory over Delta (3-2) in Week 5, 43-25. Anderson connected with Aden Stines for two crucial touchdowns in the first and third quarters as he finished with four passing TDs. Delta’s Kadance Lovell also had a noteworthy performance, contributing with a 43-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and two more late-game scores. Summit Academy’s Khai Matagi came up with a huge defensive play in the fourth quarter with a 12-yard Pick Six that extended the lead to 37-13.

Zack Conway and Parker Snyder were the standout performers in leading 2A No. 1 San Juan (5-0) to a resounding 67-7 victory over Judge Memorial. Parker Snyder passed for four touchdowns, and Zack Conway rushed for three scores to lead the way for the Broncos. Judge actually scored first on a 5-yard TD pass from Thomas Gutierez to Tyrese Boyce at the 8:18 mark of the first quarter. It was all San Juan from there as it lead 20-7 by the end of the first quarter and then 47-7 at the half. San Juan’s winning streak now stands at 30 straight, tied for the fifth-best in state history.

Providence Hall got off to a fast start and never looked back, defeating South Sevier, 20-3. The Patriots dominated the first quarter, with Aaron Barlow scoring a 10-yard touchdown less than two minutes into the game, followed by Jacob Erwin’s 20-yard fumble recovery touchdown for a 14-0 lead at the 10:07 mark. In the third quarter, Talan Schneider added to the lead with a 76-yard touchdown reception from Tui Fonua.

Gunnison Valley (4-1) dominated Parowan (0-5) with a final score of 36-19. The Bulldogs took control early in the game, with Pearson Judy’s 8-yard run and Jaxon Allen’s 8-yard pass from Tyson Tucker in the first quarter, securing a 15-6 lead. Hunter Bettridge’s 3-yard run for the Rams kept them in the contest, but Gunnison Valley extended its lead to 29-12 by halftime on a pair of second-quarter TD runs from Judy. The Rams rallied in the third quarter with Cooper Townsend’s 64-yard pass from Bettridge, but Gunnison Valley sealed the win with Tyson Tucker’s 38-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Beaver Beavers (4-1) dominated the Millard Eagles (2-3) with a decisive 38-0 victory to bounce back from last week’s loss to Duchesne. The Beavers established their lead early in the first quarter with Tavyn Hollinghsead’s 1-yard touchdown run, followed by Tate Gale’s 2-yard run, and they never looked back. Hollinghsead was the standout performer, contributing a 28-yard TD run in the second quarter and a 19-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Deegan Blackner added a 60-yard touchdown run in the third, further solidifying Beaver’s lead.

In a low-scoring high school football matchup during Week 5, Copper Hills (4-1) overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to secure a 15-6 victory against Westlake (1-4). The game remained scoreless until late in the second quarter when Westlake’s Gabriel Contreras nailed a 20-yard field goal. In the third quarter, he extended Westlake’s lead to 6-0 with a 54-yard field goal. However, the Grizzlies rallied in the final quarter, with Maverick Bowles connecting with Logan Batt for a 5-yard touchdown pass. They followed it up with a successful 18-yard touchdown run by Nate Kitchen, sealing the win for Copper Hills.

North Sevier clinched its first win of the season in Week 5, overwhelming Grand, 42-12. Brayden Hammond threw for four touchdowns, two each to Kayden Johnson and Brody Bulloch, as the Wolves pulled away in the second half after leading just 13-6 at the half. Hammond connected with Johnson at the 6:37 mark to stretch the lead to 19-6 and give North Sevier some breathing room.

Leading 14-10 at the half against visiting Beaumont, Calif., Dixie couldn’t hold onto the lead getting outscored 24-0 in the second half as it lost 32-14. Wyatt Truman connect with Ran Sawyer on TD passes of 59 and 74 yards in the first half to give the Flyers the early lead.

In a Week 5 high school football matchup, the Grantsville Cowboys (2-3) dominated the North Sanpete Hawks (1-4) with a decisive 28-0 victory. The game’s turning point came in the second quarter when Grantsville’s Dallen Van Vliet connected with Jack Hendrix for a 42-yard touchdown pass, followed almost instantly by Lee Maile’s impressive 46-yard interception return for another score. The Grantsville ground game set the pace for the game, and two of their 4 touchdowns came from runs by Dallen Van Vliet and Keegan Kinsman. The Cowboys’ defense, led by Maile, kept North Sanpete off the scoreboard, resulting in a shutout victory.

Emery dominated the game against Carbon, securing a convincing 46-10 victory. In the first quarter, perhaps the biggest surprise of the game was when Carbon struck first, hitting with a 64-yard touchdown pass from Paxton Falk to Tony Wilson. Emery responded immediately with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Wade Stilson to Porter Hurdsman. Carbon even led a second time with a 24-yard field goal. The second quarter belonged entirely to Emery as they piled on 19 points. Wade Stilson connected with Mason Stilson for two touchdown passes, and Mason Stilson added another touchdown with a 6-yard run on a fake field goal attempt. Emery continued its offensive onslaught in the third quarter, with Boden Christman and Josh Howard each running for touchdowns. Luke Justice sealed the victory with an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown. Emery’s relentless offense and strong defensive plays resulted in a dominant win, improving the Spartans’ season record to 3-2, while Carbon’s record fell to 1-4.

Juab showcased a dominant defensive performance against Union, securing a 20-7 victory in a game marked by strong defensive plays on both sides. In the first quarter, Juab seized the initiative as Austin Park connected with Jay Rowley for a 4-yard touchdown pass. During the second quarter, Juab continued to assert its control over the game. Ryan Robinson added to the Wasps lead with a 2-yard rushing touchdown, and just before halftime, Ethan Roundy extended the advantage with a precise 21-yard field goal, bringing the score to 17-0. Despite a resilient defensive effort from Union, the Cougars struggled offensively. However, in the third quarter, Tanner Womack provided a glimmer of hope as he intercepted a pass and completed an impressive 99-yard return for a touchdown. As the fourth quarter unfolded, Juab maintained its composure and extended its lead with Ethan Roundy’s 23-yard field goal. Despite Union’s defensive efforts, the Cougars couldn’t muster enough offense to mount a comeback. The Wasps improved their season record to 3-2, while Union’s record now stands at 1-3.

Ben Lomond’s newfound winning ways continued as the Scots closed out non-region play with a 49-19 blowout of American Leadership Academy. In the first quarter, American Leadership’s Nico Marble connected with Tad Swarnes for an 8-yard touchdown pass, but their extra point attempt failed. Ben Lomond responded with Hunter Christensen catching a 10-yard pass from Manase Tuatagaloa and Maika Kurkowski running it in. Aunese Tuatugaloa added another score with a 46-yard pass from Tuatagaloa, and the extra point was unsuccessful. The second quarter saw Ben Lomond extending its lead with a 1-yard pass to Jaxon Watson, another 10-yard pass to Hunter Christensen, and a 14-yard run by Charlie Thornbald. In the third quarter, Tuatagaloa threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Davian Munoz, but American Leadership’s Kannon Huntsman responded with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown. In the final quarter, Huntsman broke free for a 98-yard rushing touchdown for ALA, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. Jerome Nash sealed the victory for Ben Lomond with a 6-yard rushing touchdown. Ben Lomond’s dominant performance improved its season record to 3-2, while American Leadership’s record dropped to 1-4.

The Richfield Wildcats improved to 5-0 with a dominant 48-14 victory over Kanab. The Wildcats jumped out fast, with Reggie Hafen connecting with Kai Thomas for a 20-yard touchdown pass at the 9:33 mark of the first quarter, one of three TD passes on the night for Hafen. His third TD pass with five seconds left in the second quarter went to Malik Fautin and stretch the lead to 28-7 by halftime. In the second half, Kai Thomas added a pair of rushing touchdown to finish off the comfortable win for the Wildcats.

North Summit Braves pulled off a stunning comeback in Week 5 rallying from a 20-0 second-half deficit to beat Milford 21-0. The Braves began their rally in the third quarter with Jake Smith’s 54-yard run. The fourth quarter proved to be decisive as Austin Aven and Carter McCowen each scored rushing touchdowns, the last coming with 3:14 left in the game to complete the comeback. The Tigers took an early lead with Colton Barnes and Sadler Barnes scoring touchdowns in the first and second quarters, and then Jared Netto extended the lead to 20-0 at the 9:02 mark of the third quarter on a 1-yard TD run.

In a lopsided Week 5 high school football clash, the Davis Darts (4-1) dominated the Taylorsville Warriors (0-5), securing a resounding 63-0 victory. The Darts wasted no time, piling up a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. Owen Talbot spearheaded the offensive onslaught with two rushing touchdowns, while Tradon Bessinger connected with Bode Sparrow, Tyson Baggett, and Kash Gates for four impressive passing scores. Bessinger and Gates then reversed roles on a 62 yard trick play passing touchdown. The Davis defense also excelled, keeping Taylorsville off the scoreboard throughout the game. This high-scoring victory underscored the Darts’ strong start to the season.

1A 8-player

The Monticello defense shut down Water Canyon en route to a dominating win for the Buckaroos. JD McDonald and Carter Rogers scored early, giving Monticello and early two-score lead. The Wildcats would respond with their only points of the night as Johnny Johnson scored on the ground from 49-yards out, cutting the lead to just five points at the half. It was all Monticello in the second half as McDonald and Rogers each found the end zone again, leading to a 33-8 victory.

