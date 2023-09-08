What looked like the easiest football game in BYU’s first season as a Big 12 member a few months ago is suddenly looking like a decent test for a team that was a major disappointment offensively in its opener.

Of course, Southern Utah (0-1), which rides into LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+) to pick up a $425,000 paycheck did its part last week to ensure that the instate clash carries a lot more intrigue than it did throughout the summer. The Thunderbirds almost upset Arizona State on Aug. 31/Sept. 1 in Tempe, falling 24-21 in a weather-delayed affair that ended well past midnight.

Southern Utah’s inspired play, coupled with BYU’s lackluster offensive effort in a 14-0 win over Sam Houston, has the Cougars a bit on edge this week in what was supposed to be a second tuneup before they play 10 straight Power Five opponents.

“This game is like a statement game (for SUU),” said BYU cornerback Eddie Heckard, the former Weber State standout who faced the T-birds four times as a Wildcat. “Whenever you are an FCS player, and you are playing an FBS opponent, you are like the little brother. So you are trying to prove something all the time. And I think they are coming in with their heads on fire and trying to steal a win.”

So there’s that.

Southern Utah has a couple other advantages. The Thunderbirds have had two extra days to prepare (although coach DeLane Fitzgerald acknowledged earlier this week that the T-Birds have been plotting for BYU for months).

Also, SUU knows BYU’s offense extremely well because the T-birds just happen to run it themselves. DeLane brought in BYU offensive analyst Blair Peterson a year ago when he got the job and the former BYU staffer installed Aaron Roderick’s offense — right down to the same names for the plays.

Peterson joined former BYU assistant Ed Lamb’s staff as OC at Northern Colorado after the 2022 season.

“They know our offense inside and out because they run the exact same offense, word for word,” Roderick said. “Same words, same signals, same everything. … So there are some logistical challenges for us this week with how we operate on offense. That’s a challenge, but it is going to be fun.”

Then there’s the SUU defense, which Roderick famously said Wednesday is “as good or better” than the Sam Houston defense that held BYU to 12 first downs and 257 yards last week.

“Sustaining drives and moving the football was difficult for ASU (against SUU),” Roderick said.

All that said, Roderick doesn’t believe the Cougars needed to see SUU almost knock off ASU to take the T-birds seriously. That happened long ago.

“We didn’t need that scare,” he said. “We got humbled ourselves. This game will humble you if you are not ready to play. You have to respect the game and respect every opponent. … Yes, SUU got our attention. But what got our attention even more is that was not the brand of football we are used to playing.”

BYU coach Kalani Sitake downplays the Cougars’ struggles in day games every time that topic is broached, but the numbers don’t lie. BYU was 1-4 in day games last year — falling 41-20 at Oregon, 28-20 vs. Notre Dame in Las Vegas (4:30 p.m. MDT kickoff), 52-35 vs. Arkansas and 41-14 at Liberty. The Cougars beat Utah Tech 52-26 last year in a game that kicked off at 1:30 p.m., but only after trailing 13-7 in the second quarter.

“Well, the majority of our practices were in the day, so I don’t know if any of the past stuff really matters to the guys who were here,” Sitake said. “I think we will be just fine. It will be nice to be in the sun. … We love to play football no matter the time of day.”

Sitake said Monday the sense of urgency after the Sam Houston debacle “is moving a little bit more rapidly than before” and called it a “huge compliment” to Southern Utah and what it did last week.

Southern Utah (0-1)

at BYU (1-0)

Saturday, 1 p.m. MDT

Provo, Utah

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM







“The film can’t lie,” Sitake said. “Our guys seen it on film. They know that they will have to be better.”

The Cougars should be a little more healthy than they were last week; Roderick and Fesi Sitake have said that receivers Kody Epps (hamstring) and Keanu Hill (undisclosed) are game-time decisions after missing the opener with injuries.

“We have a fire that has been lit under us because of our performance (last week),” Fesi Sitake said. “We know what we can do better and we are excited to show our brand. No matter who we are playing, that was going to be the case.”